WYRED LAUNCHES KYRO, A REVOLUTIONARY CONNECTIVITY MODEL DESIGNED FOR INDUSTRIAL OPERATIONS

HANOVER, ON, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - WYRED is excited to announce the launch of KYRO , a portable, on-demand private network solution set to revolutionize connectivity within industries that operate in challenging environments.

KYRO: Ushuring In a New Era of Industrial Connectivity

KYRO is a secure, rapidly deployable, and adaptable private network solution designed to serve industries such as mining, energy, public safety, transportation, forestry, and agriculture. Unlike traditional networks, KYRO follows a flexible rental model, allowing businesses to access high-performance connectivity without long-term contracts or significant infrastructure investments.

"KYRO is reshaping the way industries approach connectivity," said Paul Howarth, President, WYRED. "We designed KYRO to be as dynamic as the industries it serves-fast to deploy, cost-effective, and built to perform in the toughest conditions."

KYRO was designed for remote operations, where little to no connectivity can create significant networking challenges leading to delays, safety risks, and operational inefficiencies.

"KYRO bridges this communications gap," said Terry Joseph, CEO, Turnkey Communications, which runs projects in construction and mining. "It delivers portable, on-demand private networks, ensuring seamless, secure, and reliable connectivity anywhere. With KYRO, our clients can enhance productivity, improve safety, and maintain real-time communications, no matter how remote the job site."

Portable & Rapid Deployment – Deploys in minutes and delivers immediate, reliable connectivity.

Flexible CapEx, OpEx models – Eliminates costly infrastructure investments with a fully operational expense-based model.

Scalable & Flexible – Ideal for temporary sites, emergency response, and remote operations.

Enterprise-Grade Security – SIM-based encryption and advanced data protection. Dealer Network Expansion – KYRO will be distributed through a growing global partner network.

Reliable and Secure Connectivity Anywhere, Anytime

KYRO is built for businesses that need secure, high-performance connectivity in locations where traditional networks fail. Whether it's a remote mining site, an emergency response team, or a mobile logistics operation, KYRO ensures seamless communication when and where it's needed most.

Availability & Next Steps

WYRED will officially debut KYRO at Hanover Messe, one of the world's leading industrial technology trade shows.

About WYRED

WYRED is a business development and digital transformation firm specializing in private networks, industrial connectivity, and innovative telecom solutions. The company is committed to delivering scalable and efficient connectivity solutions to industries worldwide.

