Expert Tips from Flowerbulb for Growing Beautiful Dahlias

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dahlias, the national flower of Mexico, bring vibrant color and elegance to any garden. Perfect for celebrating Cinco de Mayo or enhancing outdoor spaces, these stunning blooms can thrive with the right care and attention. Flowerbulb provides expert guidance for gardeners of all levels to cultivate dahlias successfully and enjoy a season of continuous color.Why Grow Dahlias?Dahlias have gained popularity for their dazzling,“Instagram-worthy” appeal. Available in an array of colors, sizes, and textures, these flowers range from petite 2-inch pompoms to massive 15-inch blooms. Some varieties grow up to five feet tall, while single-flowered types attract beneficial pollinators.Best Time and Place to Plant DahliasTo get started, order or purchase dahlia tubers in early spring. Wait until the last frost has passed before planting them outdoors. For an early start, plant them in containers indoors before transplanting them after the final frost. Select a well-draining location with slightly acidic soil and ample sunlight.Planting and Care TipsDahlias grow from tubers, bulb-like structures that should have small pink or green“eyes,” indicating health. Avoid overly dry, wrinkled, or rotten tubers. Plant tubers just below the soil surface, spacing them five inches apart for smaller varieties and up to 12 inches apart for larger ones. Cover with soil and water lightly; additional watering is unnecessary until plants emerge.Support and MaintenanceWhile small dahlia varieties typically require minimal maintenance, larger types benefit from additional support:.Pinching: When plants reach about one foot tall, pinch the top four inches of the central stem to encourage bushier growth..Disbudding: Enhance flower size by removing smaller buds adjacent to the central bud..Staking: Insert stakes at planting time and adjust as the plant grows to provide support.Overwintering Dahlia TubersIn USDA zones 8 and warmer, most dahlia varieties can overwinter in the ground. However, in colder climates, gardeners should lift and store the tubers for winter:1.After the first frost, cut stems down to about three inches.2.Gently loosen the soil with a garden spade or hand rake.3.Remove tubers carefully and brush away excess soil.4.Allow tubers to cure in a ventilated area at 60 ̊-70 ̊F for 24-48 hours.5.Store in a cardboard box or paper bag filled with dry sand or wood shavings to maintain moisture and airflow.6.Regularly check stored tubers and discard any that show signs of rot.7.Replant tubers in spring after the last frost for continued blooming year after year.Growing Dahlias as AnnualsFor those without the time or space for overwintering, dahlias can be treated as annuals. Like other summer-flowering bulbs, they provide a full season of vibrant blooms at a price point similar to annual flowers, making them an excellent option for seasonal gardens.Royal Anthos is a Dutch trade organization that represents the trade companies in flower bulbs and nursery stock products worldwide. For more information, visit .Flowerbulb is a promotional agency for the flower bulb sector. Their goal is to educate and inspire new and experienced gardeners. They do not sell flower bulbs; they encourage consumers to visit their local retailer. High-resolution images are available royalty-free when citing FlowerBulbs as the source. Visit for more information.Garden Media Group ignites buzz for clients, offers innovative public relations campaigns, and secures top media placements and partnerships. The boutique PR and marketing firm is known as the best in the home and garden, horticulture, outdoor living, and lawn and landscape industries. Its annual Garden Trends Report is among the most published trade and consumer news garden studies. Visit for more information.Disclaimer: Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or the European Research Executive Agency (REA). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.

