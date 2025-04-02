P4HB Mesh: Safe In Abdominal Wall Hernia Reconstructive Surgery

Greg Vigna, MD

P4HB mesh offers a safe, degradable alternative to synthetic polypropylene mesh, with lower complication rates in complex hernia repairs

- Greg Vigna, MD

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / --“P4HB mesh is a safe and a viable alternative for complex hernias and high-risk patients with a low complication rate in the short-term,” states Dr. Diego Lima, General Surgeon.

Dr. Greg Vigna , national hernia mesh attorney says,“The Phasix mesh is made from P4HB, a natural polymer derived from E coli. It is fully degradable and is completely absorbed by the body within twelve to eighteen months. There is no justification for using polypropylene or other synthetic mesh.”

What does Dr. Diego Lima report in his article“Versatility of Poly4hydroxybutyrate (PhasixTM) mesh in abdominal wall surgery” published in Arq Gastroenterol, 2022, volume 59, number 2?:

“P4HB is a synthetic absorbable polymer derived from transgenic E. coli. It degrades through natural hydrolysis and is reported to retain its tensile strength for at least 6 months, even in the setting of an active infection.

It is completely resorbed at 18 months with vascular and tissue incorporation at 52 weeks. This specific property means that the tensile strength of the mesh is greater than the original abdominal wall would be 6 weeks after repair.

This study has demonstrated the versatility of P4HB biosynthetic mesh in a small cohort of patients. P4HB mesh was a safe and viable alternative in complex clinical scenarios with an overall low rate of complications in the short-term.”

Read Dr. Lima's article:

Dr. Vigna concludes,“We are examining early complications caused by synthetic polypropylene mesh, such as adhesions with bowel obstructions and post-operative infection requiring surgery. These complications can be largely avoided with P4HB mesh. General surgeons who choose polypropylene mesh may be exposing their patients to avoidable issues like excessive scarification and pain.”

Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer who focuses on serious injuries caused by polypropylene hernia mesh. He represents the injured from defective hernia mesh and litigates these cases with the Ben Martin Law Group, a national pharmaceutical injury law firm in Dallas, Texas.

