Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Why Should Suppliers Participate In Better Buying's Rating Cycle?

Why Should Suppliers Participate In Better Buying's Rating Cycle?


2025-04-02 01:36:52
(MENAFN- 3BL) In this latest blog, Lindsay Wright, Director, Communications and Strategic Partnerships, Better Buying, explains why supplier participation in the Better Buying ratings cycle is essential to amplifying their voices and driving improvements in purchasing practices. Wright highlights how the data and insights gathered not only help buyers understand the impact of their practices on suppliers but also empowers suppliers with valuable knowledge to strengthen their own business relationships.

Read the full blog, titled: Why Should Suppliers Participate in Better Buying's Rating Cycle?

MENAFN02042025007202015466ID1109383092

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search