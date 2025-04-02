Young New Artist, Sydney Schafer, Releases First Single“Rising Up”

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sydney Schafer, rising star and talented 13-year-old singer-songwriter debuts her first pop single,“Rising Up.” Sydney penned this song as a personal tribute to the hope found when overcoming the pain and torment associated with bullying. The message of resilience resounds throughout the song and shares strength and support to those who have experienced this type of mean behavior.Teaming up with Juliet Lyons , her LA-based childhood and longstanding vocal coach and top New Age artist on the music and lyrics for“Rising Up” the dynamic duo delivered a catchy and dance-worthy tune to lift all spirits. Juliet is a billboard-charting recording artist and singer/songwriter/composer for film and television. In collaboration, Greg Carrozza , a veteran producer, composer and songwriter, who has a multitude of sync placements, produced“Rising Up.”“Rising Up is so relevant and such an important message”, shared Lyons.“I applaud Sydney for fearlessly tackling the subject of bullying and being the voice to speak up for anyone who has experienced it. Sydney is a true triple threat and now she officially adds songwriter to her list of talents – all even before entering high school. It was an honor and a lot of fun to work together on her song.”According to the Research, 36% of middle and high school students admit to being bullied.“A smile goes a long way, use yours,” shared Schafer, who hopes her music can inspire others to lead with kindness, rise up and not accept or tolerate bully power plays.Sydney started training her voice at 6 years old, has competed with honors as a triple threat in singing, dancing and acting. She has performed in professional music videos for a top global music and record company, several commercial projects, films and several plays.Listen:

