Lutron Unveils New Website To Elevate The Customer Experience

"Lutron is committed to delivering the best experience for our customers, and that includes developing digital resources that are as intuitive and carefully designed as our products," says Olivier Perrigueur, VP & General Manager, Commercial Architectural Business. "Our new website will be an ongoing investment to ensure Lutron is the go-to destination for our customers to explore ideas, access expertise, and make informed decisions that bring their projects to life."

Today's announcement introduces a completely new menu structure and simplified search to help all customers-from end users and designers to homeowners and contractors-quickly and easily compare Lutron solutions, access educational content, and find the information they need in just a few clicks.

Smarter Navigation & Unified Design : A modern, intuitive interface, enhanced with video resources that make it easier to learn about Lutron solutions.

Enhanced Product Discovery & Comparison : Streamlined product segmentation and interactive comparison tables help users quickly evaluate and select the right solutions for their projects.

Mobile-Friendly Design: Fully responsive design ensures a seamless experience across devices, from desktops to smartphones.

Search & Guided Selection : An upgraded search engine delivers faster, more relevant results and will grow more powerful over time. Updated "About Us" Section: A dedicated showcase of Lutron's brand heritage and legacy of innovation.

"Mirroring Lutron's established product ethos, the site was designed to elevate and honor the user experience. We created a design system with a deep consideration for clean negative space, typographical texture, readability, and attention to detail." -- Joel Kern, Art Director

The initial rollout focuses on North America, with international expansion and additional enhancements coming soon. Designed with both professionals and end-users in mind, the new site equips sales representatives, specifiers, contractors, and trade partners with the tools they need to make Lutron their first choice, every time.

Explore the new website firsthand at lutron

Founded in 1961, Lutron Electronics Co., Inc. is headquartered in Coopersburg, Pennsylvania. From dimmers for the home to lighting management systems for entire buildings, the company offers more than 15,000 energy-saving products sold in more than 100 countries. In the US alone, Lutron products save an estimated 10 billion kWh of electricity or approximately $1 billion in annual utility costs. The company's early inventions- including the first solid-state electronic dimmer invented by Lutron's founder, Joel Spira-are at the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History in Washington, DC.

