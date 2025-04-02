Questdb Powers B3 Exchange’S Next-Generation CSD Platform’S Tick Data Store

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAO PAULO, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B3, the main stock exchange in Brazil and the largest in Latin America, today announced its strategic collaboration with QuestDB to power exchange trading data management for its cutting-edge Central Securities Depository (CSD) platform. This joint initiative leverages QuestDB's high-performance, low-latency, time series database to deliver the speed, reliability, and flexibility demanded by today's financial markets.

Kleber Almeida, IT Manager at B3, explained the rationale behind the partnership:

“The Central Securities Depository platform (CSD) demands exceptional performance, robust security, and resilience in the allocation of real-time data and information for our customers. We selected the QuestDB solution due to its high performance and straightforward implementation, which seamlessly integrates with our microservices architecture in cloud-native environments. Furthermore, our partnership with QuestDB enables our development team to propose improvements that are actively discussed and incorporated in subsequent versions. This collaborative approach fosters continuous evolution, significantly accelerating our internal development processes.”

QuestDB's solution is purpose-built for environments where every microsecond counts. Engineered to capture terabytes of data per day, QuestDB features high throughput ingestion and sub-millisecond query capabilities that empower B3 to produce real-time reports and actionable insights. Its cloud-ready architecture not only ensures low latency and resilient performance with a guaranteed 99.9% uptime, but it also supports open formats-using SQL for queries and standards such as Parquet and Iceberg for historical data storage. This open approach eliminates vendor lock-in and facilitates seamless integration with object stores and AI-ready platforms.

Nicolas Hourcard, CEO at QuestDB, commented:

"At QuestDB, our goal is to enable market leaders like B3 to harness the power of market data without compromise. Our platform ingests massive volumes of data while delivering low-latency, sub-millisecond analytics-an essential capability in today's fast-moving markets. With a cloud-ready design that's AI ready and committed to open standards such as SQL and Parquet, we're proud to provide a resilient, high-performance solution that keeps pace with the market's leading innovators.”

The integration of QuestDB into B3's CSD platform exemplifies a shared commitment to continuous improvement and agility. Through a collaborative development process, the partnership further refines the database's capabilities and ensures that B3 remains at the forefront of market innovation and operational excellence.

About QuestDB

QuestDB is the next-generation open-source time series database, built for extreme performance at scale. Whether trading in dynamic capital markets, monitoring millions of sensors, or analyzing global telemetry, QuestDB thrives when the milliseconds - or microseconds - matter. With cloud-native architecture and tiered, decoupled storage using open formats, leading organizations can scale without bottlenecks or vendor lock-in. Learn more at questdb.com .

About B3

B3 S.A. (B3SA3) is one of the world's leading financial market infrastructure companies and one of the largest by market value among global stock exchange sector leaders. It connects, develops, and enables the financial and capital markets and, together with clients and society, drives the growth of Brazil.

B3 operates in both Exchange and OTC environments, in addition to offering products and services for the financing chain. Headquartered in São Paulo with offices in Chicago, London, Singapore, and Shanghai, it plays a significant role in the market by promoting best practices in corporate governance, risk management, and sustainability.

