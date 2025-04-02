JOHN DEERE ANNOUNCES COLLABORATION WITH DOVETAIL WORKWEAR TO EMPOWER WOMEN IN AGRICULTURE

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The John Deere x Dovetail Workwear collection was developed through close collaboration with female farmers, ensuring their voices and needs are represented at every stage, from product design to wear testing. Design prioritizes fit, performance, and durability on the farm, with features like high-stretch, midweight fabric and a split hem for a smooth fit over boots.

Throughout history, women have grown, sourced, and harvested food alongside their male counterparts. In times of war, they even replaced their jobs in the field. While women haven't always been recognized for their pivotal role in agriculture, their influence and impact has continued to grow steadily.

Today, women represent a significant force in agriculture:



36% of all U.S. farmers are women. 56% of all farms have women as producers and decision-makers.

Dovetail Workwear's collaboration with Deere celebrates and recognizes these invaluable contributions, shining a spotlight on the women who keep our farms running and our tables full.

"We are thrilled to partner with John Deere to honor and support the extraordinary women in agriculture," said Sara DeLuca, Dovetail Co-founder and Director of Product Development. "By developing a collection that is specifically tailored to meet their needs, we aim to empower women in the field, provide them with the tools they need to succeed, and inspire future generations of female farmers."

"Deere's collaboration with Dovetail Workwear is born from real conversations with women doing real work," said Lauren Willis, Global Director Brand Licensing at John Deere. "Through this workwear line we hope to help women in agriculture feel great as they dress for the busy and unique lives they lead."

The John Deere x Dovetail Workwear capsule collection is available beginning April 2, 2025, at DovetailWorkwear and in Canada at DovetailWorkwear .

About Dovetail Workwear

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in the Pacific Northwest, Dovetail Workwear is the largest exclusively women's workwear brand in the northern hemisphere and is made by women, for women, and with women. From the skilled tradeswomen to the backyard gardener, Dovetail Workwear makes all-season, all-reason utility apparel that is designed to perform and protect without compromising form and function and is constructed of eco-conscious fabrics, ethical sourcing and manufacturing, and available in inclusive sizing. Dovetail Workwear is available online and in over 500 retail locations across North America. Get dirty with Dovetail at dovetailworkwear.

@dovetailworkwear

About Deere & Company

It doesn't matter if you've never driven a tractor, mowed a lawn, or operated a dozer. With John Deere's role in helping produce food, fiber, fuel, and infrastructure, we work for every single person on the planet. It all started nearly 200 years ago with a steel plow. Today, John Deere drives innovation in agriculture, construction, forestry, turf, power systems, and more.

For more information on Deere & Company, visit us at .

SOURCE John Deere Company