Bloomberg Tax & Accounting Announces Bruce Ely As Interim Chair Of State Tax Advisory Board

ARLINGTON, Va., April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Tax & Accounting announced today the appointment of Bruce Ely as the Interim Chair of the State Tax Advisory Board. Ely, a renowned tax professional with extensive expertise, succeeds Art Rosen of McDermott Will & Emery LLP, who served as Chair for over 11 years. Art will continue to serve on the Board as Chairman Emeritus. This transition reflects Bloomberg Tax's continued commitment to leadership and excellence in state tax research and advisory.

Ely has been a pivotal contributor to Bloomberg Tax & Accounting for more than two decades. His distinguished career includes being a Senior Fellow and special consultant to Bloomberg Tax, a lead author of Bloomberg Tax's Pass-Through Entity Navigator, and a regular columnist for the Daily Tax Report. Ely co-authored the Bloomberg Tax Portfolio 1550, Choice of Entity: An Overview of Tax and Non-Tax Considerations, a seminal work that earned him the Advisory Board's Author of the Year Award. He is also a past recipient of the prestigious Franklin C. Latcham Distinguished Service Award, further underscoring his dedication to advancing the field of state and local taxation.

With deep ties to the tax community, Ely's new leadership role will see him work closely with the highly respected members of the State Tax Advisory Board. Speaking on his appointment, Ely stated, "I've been an active member of the Advisory Board for over 20 years, so it's truly an honor to be asked to serve in this role. We have a highly respected group of tax practitioners comprising the Board, and we plan on appointing several more in the near future."

"This appointment aligns with Bloomberg Tax & Accounting's mission to provide top-tier resources for tax professionals," said Evan Croen, head of Bloomberg Tax & Accounting. "By leveraging expert contributions, Bloomberg Tax offers unmatched insights into regulatory and legal developments, with a suite of tools designed to help professionals reduce research time and focus on crafting strategic tax solutions."

Ely brings to his new role decades of academic and professional state and local tax experience. His accolades include being named one of the "Top 10 Tax Lawyers in the United States" by State Tax Notes. His experience spans advising state legislatures, co-authoring key tax reform laws, and advocating for taxpayers before state and federal tax authorities.

