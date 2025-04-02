L-Glutamic Acid Hydrochloride (CAS 138-15-8) Industry Report 2025: Global And Regional Market Trends 2019-2024 And Forecasts 2025-2029 - Manufacturers, Market Prices, Patents, Down-Stream Industries

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "L-Glutamic Acid Hydrochloride (CAS 138-15-8) Industry Research 2025: Global and Regional Market Trends 2019-2024 and Forecast to 2029" report has been added tooffering.This report on L-Glutamic acid hydrochloride provides comprehensive insights, including general information, synonyms, chemical composition, safety, hazards, handling, storage, and toxicological and ecological details, along with transport information. This in-depth study serves as a vital resource for understanding the L-Glutamic acid hydrochloride market landscape and its growth potential worldwide.It explores various applications and examines manufacturing methods, supported by an analysis of relevant patents. The global market analysis covers constraints, drivers, and opportunities from 2019 to 2024, supply and demand dynamics, suppliers and regional overviews across Europe, Asia, North America, and other regions.The report forecasts future trends and supply-demand scenarios up to 2029, with detailed market predictions by region. Additionally, it analyzes market prices across different regions and evaluates the end-use sectors for L-Glutamic acid hydrochloride.



L-Glutamic acid hydrochloride description, applications and related patterns

L-Glutamic acid hydrochloride market drivers and challenges

L-Glutamic acid hydrochloride manufacturers and distributors

L-Glutamic acid hydrochloride prices

L-Glutamic acid hydrochloride end-users L-Glutamic acid hydrochloride downstream industries trends

Key questions answered in the report:



What were the main trends of the global L-Glutamic acid hydrochloride market in 2019-2024?

What was the size of the global L-Glutamic acid hydrochloride market in 2019-2024?

Who are the main players in the global L-Glutamic acid hydrochloride market?

Which drivers and challenges will determine the development of the global L-Glutamic acid hydrochloride market during 2025-2029? What will the CAGRs be for the global product industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1. L-GLUTAMIC ACID HYDROCHLORIDE

1.1. General information, synonyms

1.2. Composition, chemical structure

1.3. Safety information

1.4. Hazards identification

1.5. Handling and storage

1.6. Toxicological & ecological information

1.7. Transport information

2. L-GLUTAMIC ACID HYDROCHLORIDE APPLICATIONS

3. L-GLUTAMIC ACID HYDROCHLORIDE MANUFACTURING METHODS

4. L-GLUTAMIC ACID HYDROCHLORIDE PATENTS

5. L-GLUTAMIC ACID HYDROCHLORIDE WORLD MARKET ANALYSIS

5.1. L-Glutamic acid hydrochloride market constraints, drivers and opportunities in 2019-2024

5.2. L-Glutamic acid hydrochloride supply/demand in 2019-2024

5.3. L-Glutamic acid hydrochloride market overview by region - Europe, Asia, North America, etc.

6. MANUFACTURERS OF L-GLUTAMIC ACID HYDROCHLORIDE

6.1. L-Glutamic acid hydrochloride manufacturers in Europe

6.2. L-Glutamic acid hydrochloride manufacturers in Asia

6.3. L-Glutamic acid hydrochloride manufacturers in North America

6.4. L-Glutamic acid hydrochloride manufacturers in RoW

7. SUPPLIERS OF L-GLUTAMIC ACID HYDROCHLORIDE

7.1. L-Glutamic acid hydrochloride suppliers in Europe

7.2. L-Glutamic acid hydrochloride suppliers in Asia

7.3. L-Glutamic acid hydrochloride suppliers in North America

7.4. L-Glutamic acid hydrochloride suppliers in RoW

8. L-GLUTAMIC ACID HYDROCHLORIDE WORLD MARKET FORECAST

8.1. Future trends in global L-Glutamic acid hydrochloride market

8.2. L-Glutamic acid hydrochloride supply/demand forecast to 2029

8.3. L-Glutamic acid hydrochloride market forecast to 2029 by region (Europe, Asia, North America, etc.)

9. L-GLUTAMIC ACID HYDROCHLORIDE MARKET PRICES

9.1. L-Glutamic acid hydrochloride prices in Europe

9.2. L-Glutamic acid hydrochloride prices in Asia

9.3. L-Glutamic acid hydrochloride prices in North America

9.4. L-Glutamic acid hydrochloride prices in RoW

10. L-GLUTAMIC ACID HYDROCHLORIDE END-USE SECTOR

