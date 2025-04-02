Apollomd Named A Top Workplace USA For 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "At ApolloMD, we know that when our team thrives, so do the communities we serve. Our unwavering commitment to well-being and professional growth isn't just a priority-it's the foundation for delivering exceptional patient care," says Yogin Patel, MD, MBA, FACEP, ApolloMD Chief Executive Officer . "This recognition is a testament to the dedication and excellence of our people. Together, we will continue to foster a culture of collaboration, innovation, and impact-because better care begins with those who provide it. In healthcare, we must continue to prioritize our clinicians and the people that power them.

Top Workplaces USA celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees that have built great cultures. Over 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the Top Workplaces USA survey. Winners of the Top Workplaces USA list are chosen solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey, issued by Energage.

Results are calculated by comparing the survey's research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

About ApolloMD

Healthy Clinicians. Healthy Patients. Healthy Communities

ApolloMD is a private, independent group with no outside ownership that partners with more than 100 hospitals nationwide to provide integrated, multispecialty physician, APC and practice management services in Emergency Medicine, Hospital Medicine and Revenue Cycle Management. Our high-touch, solution-based approach emphasizes quality, efficiency, communication and patient experience. All eligible physicians and advanced practice clinicians have the opportunity to become owners which gives them a stake in the company's success. ApolloMD works collaboratively with partner facilities to implement best practices and process improvement across the board in a cost-effective manner. Visit for more information.

