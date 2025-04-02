Newark Arts Festival 2025 Celebrates JOY As A Bold, Creative Force

Newark Arts Festival (Photo by: KB Visualz Studios)

New Jersey's Largest Arts Festival Invites Artists to Reimagine JOY as Power, Healing, and Transformation

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Newark Arts announces its 24th Newark Arts Festival (NAF), which dares artists and audiences alike to embrace JOY-not just as a feeling, but as a creative force that sustains, uplifts, and transforms. Taking place October 8-12, 2025 and, powered by Prudential Financial and in partnership with the City of Newark, this year's festival will turn Newark into a vibrant playground of bold visual art, electrifying performances, thought-provoking talks, and immersive experiences-all centered around the undeniable power of JOY."Newark Arts Festival 2025: JOY is an invitation to reimagine joy as more than just a fleeting emotion-it's a radical act, a tool for healing and wellbeing, and a spark for change," said Lauren LeBeaux Craig, Executive Director, Newark Arts. "We're calling on artists to explore JOY in all its forms-whether it's the quiet strength of self-expression, the harmony of a shared creative moment, or the unstoppable energy of a community coming together."Last year, Newark Arts Festival 2024: Radical Reimagining demonstrated that art and culture are the heartbeat of the city, drawing over 11,500 attendees, featuring more than 500 artists, 14 spotlight events, and a groundbreaking exhibition center sponsored by Audible. Artists transformed public spaces and raw retail into playgrounds of creativity, pushing boundaries and proving that Newark is a national hub for cultural innovation. Building on this momentum, NAF 2025 will amplify the theme of JOY with works that spark delight, challenge norms, and remind us of the power of art to heal and connect.“In a year like no other, we are thrilled to partner once again with Newark Arts to host the opening festivities for the Newark Arts Festival 2025 celebrating JOY in all of its many guises,” expressed Catherine Evans, Deputy Director, Collections & Curatorial Strategies at The Newark Museum of Art.“It is a pure joy to work with the talented team at Newark Arts as we welcome our community of exceptional artists to the Museum.”"Prudential is proud to partner with the Newark Arts Festival, as part of our long-standing commitment to nurturing the arts and culture scene in Newark,” said Shane Harris, Prudential's Head of Social Responsibility and Shared Value and President of The Prudential Foundation.“Newark's vibrant arts and culture center is part of what makes this city great. As an anchor institution in the community, we understand the vital role it plays in creating a dynamic and amenity-rich community, which are hallmarks of a thriving city." From visual arts to engaging performances, Newark Arts Festival 2025 will celebrate joy in the face of so many challenges and demonstrate what a resilient Newark looks like.“Newark's astounding resilience and progress is not surprising once you consider the innate joy of our people – how we delight in the simple bonds of family and community, and in creative expression,” said Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka.“Joy is evident in our city's ubiquitous murals, public art, and performances, and it has served for generations as a springboard for local artists who've become world-renown. Newarkers like Sarah Vaughn, Dionne Warwick and Whitney Houston gave it voice, while locals like Willie Cole and Bisa Butler shaped, colored, and textured it.” The mayor continued,“Now is the time for every seasoned or emerging artist in Newark to come forward and share with the world how joy emerges in your work. I invite all of Newark to participate in this citywide exposition and celebrate the energy and unity that make our city world class.”A Festival That Feels Like Pure JOYNewark will be bursting with color, sound, movement, and energy as NAF 2025 unfolds across galleries, theaters, parks, and unexpected urban spaces. Attendees can expect curated exhibitions that celebrate the vibrancy of joy in all its forms:✔ Live performances that radiate energy, rhythm, and emotion✔ Interactive installations that invite audiences to step inside moments of pure delight✔ Conversations with artists and visionaries exploring the transformative power of JOY✔ The return of Open Doors Studio Tours, connecting the public with Newark's artistic heartbeat through galleries and artist studiosJoin us this fall for a festival that celebrates the power of JOY in all its radiant, revolutionary, and unapologetic forms.Key Dates for Artists & Attendees:.Application Opens: April 1, 2025.In-person/Virtual Informational Session: May 13, 2025 @ 7:00pm EST.Application Deadline: June 1, 2025.Festival Dates: October 8-12, 2025For artist applications, event updates, and sponsorship opportunities, visit and follow @NewarkArts on social media.About Newark Arts Festival Newark Arts Festival (NAF) is a citywide, annual celebration of the arts, produced by Newark Arts Council, that amplifies the voices of local, national, and international artists. Recognized as one of the top arts festivals in the state, NAF brings together visual artists, performers, curators, and cultural leaders to create an immersive experience that highlights the vibrant creative community of Newark, NJ. The Newark Arts Festival is supported by Prudential Financial, the City of Newark, the New Jersey Economic Development Authority A.R.T. Grant, Newark Alliance, New Jersey State Council on the Arts, the New Jersey Arts and Culture Renewal Fund, Turrell Fund, and so many businesses, institutions, and individuals.For media inquiries, interview requests, or sponsorship opportunities, please contact: ...

