Rentredi Ranks 13Th On Inc. Magazine's List Of Fastest-Growing Companies In The Northeast Region

With a two-year revenue growth of 395%, RentRedi joins ranks of elite Inc. Regionals companies for 2nd consecutive year

NEW YORK, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that RentRedi is No. 13 on its fifth annual Inc. Regionals: Northeast list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Northeast private companies. RentRedi, the fastest-growing property management software that makes renting easy for both landlords and renters, was selected for this honor for the second consecutive year, following a remarkable two-year revenue growth of 395% . Last year, RentRedi ranked No. 12 on the list.

"We are grateful to our expanding community of RentRedi landlords and tenants for contributing to the consistently rapid growth we've enjoyed over the past few years," said RentRedi Co-founder and CEO Ryan Barone. "One of the reasons for our growth is RentRedi's commitment to opening up new revenue streams that help landlords grow their businesses. It is a great honor to be recognized two years in a row for helping to boost the Northeast region's economy."

RentRedi empowers landlords and investors to reach new levels of success through a unique method of involving them in the product development process. Its continuous customer feedback loop drives solutions that help landlords and investors streamline their operating costs, cut expenses, and increase revenue. For example, landlord feedback has encouraged RentRedi to add valuable features such as accelerated 2-day funding for rent payments, 24/7 chat support , and customizable applications .

RentRedi also leverages its internal data insights to inform landlords that using the platform's tenant screening feature and offering options like autopay and Credit Boost to their tenants will increase the likelihood of receiving on-time rent payments. The success of its customers translates to the success of RentRedi.

An extension of the national Inc. 5000 list, the Regionals offer a unique look at the most successful companies within the Northeast economy's most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses. "The honorees on this year's Inc. Regionals list are true trailblazers driving economic growth in their respective regions, industries, and beyond. This list celebrates their achievements and tells the stories of remarkable companies that are fueling growth and adding jobs in local economies throughout the country," said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.

The companies on this year's list show an impressive rate of growth between 2021 and 2023 across all industries in the Northeast region, which includes Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and New Jersey. By 2023, these 154 private companies had added 9,114 jobs and $6.7 billion to the region's economy. Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Northeast, including company profiles, can be found at Inc/Northeast .

RentRedi was ranked No. 180 on the national Inc. 5000 list in 2024. In addition to the Inc. distinctions, RentRedi recently named an Inc. Power Partner for a second consecutive year, as well as recently making Fast Company's Next Big Things in Tech list and HousingWire's Tech100 list.

About RentRedi

RentRedi offers an award-winning, comprehensive property management platform that simplifies the renting process for landlords and renters by automating and streamlining processes. Landlords can quickly grow their rental businesses by using RentRedi's all-in-one web and mobile app to collect rent, list and market vacancies, find and screen tenants, sign leases, and manage maintenance and accounting. Tenants enjoy the convenience and benefits of RentRedi's easy-to-use mobile app that allows them to pay rent, set up auto-pay, build credit by reporting rent payments to all three major credit bureaus, prequalify and sign leases, and submit 24/7 maintenance requests.

Founded in 2016, RentRedi is VC-backed and a proven leader in the PropTech market. The company ranks No. 180 on the Inc. 5000 list and No. 13 on the Inc. 5000 Regionals list. It was also named an Inc. Power Partner in 2023 and 2024, and to Fast Company's Next Big Things in Tech list in 2024, as well as HousingWire's Tech100 list in 2025. To date, RentRedi has more than $28 billion in assets under management with nearly 200,000 landlords and tenants using the platform. The company partners with technology leaders such as Zillow, TransUnion, Experian, Equifax, Realtor, Lessen, Thumbtack, Plaid, and Stripe to create the best customer experience possible. For more information visit RentRedi .

More about Inc. and the Inc. Regionals

Methodology

The 2025 Inc. Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over two years. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, a number of companies on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit .

SOURCE RentRedi

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED