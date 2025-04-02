My Swan Song: A Perfect Gift For A Parent Or Loved One-On A Special Day, Or Just Because

Unlike traditional end-of-life planning tools that focus solely on documents and assets, My Swan Song empowers users to leave behind something far more meaningful-their voice, their stories, and their values. Using modern tools and AI-guided prompts, anyone can now create rich, personalized narratives without needing to be a writer or editor.

A key innovation sets My Swan Song apart: while other services may offer journal-style storybooks, this app allows users to speak naturally in their own voice and at their own pace-creating video messages and memory capsules that resonate with authenticity.

To explore the platform or begin your own legacy story, visit .

Key Features:



AI-Guided Storytelling : Seamless prompts help users easily reflect on meaningful life moments.

Simple Recording & Editing : Capture videos in your own voice and style, no tech experience needed.

Secure Vault Storage : Save videos, photos, passwords, and important documents like insurance policies, wills, and property deeds-all in one safe place.

Transcription & Search : AI automatically converts video/audio to searchable text. Controlled Sharing : Decide when and with whom to share your memories.

"This is the kind of gift I wish existed when my father passed," said Company Founder. "He left messages for us, but they were on tapes or DVDs we can't find. With My Swan Song, those precious memories would never be lost."

A Perfect Gift for a Parent or a Loved One-On a Special Day, or Just Because

Whether it's Mother's Day, Father's Day, a birthday, or simply a heartfelt gesture, My Swan Song is a timeless and meaningful way to say, "Your story matters."

Available now on the App Store and Google Play.

