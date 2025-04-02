Live Once Group Expands Wellness Revolution With Becauseyolo Health, YOLO MAG, And YOLO Travel

Live Once Group has announced the expansion of its wellness portfolio with the introduction of BecauseYOLO Health, the rebranding of YOLO MAG, and the upcoming launch of YOLO Travel. These new platforms reflect the group's efforts to provide more integrated services in personalised health, wellness-focused media, and wellness tourism.

BecauseYOLO Health: Personalised Insights Through DNA Testing

BecauseYOLO Health offers at-home DNA testing designed to provide personalised insights across key areas of wellness. Processed by accredited laboratories in Europe, the tests deliver science-based information on nutrition and digestion, including dietary recommendations based on genetic markers; fitness compatibility, offering guidance on physical activities best suited to an individual's genetic profile; sleep and stress management, with insights into behavioural patterns and stress resilience; and hormonal and cardiovascular health, featuring reports on hormone levels, heart health, and bone strength. The service is intended to support early, proactive health decisions informed by genetic predispositions.

YOLO MAG: Digital Platform for Holistic Wellness

Previously known as PureLife, the rebranded YOLO MAG will relaunch as a digital platform focused on wellness, lifestyle, and evidence-based health content. The platform will cover a range of topics including beauty and personal care, offering insights into skincare, grooming, and aesthetics; nutrition and health, with guidance on food, supplements, and longevity; fitness and mindfulness, featuring workouts, meditation practices, and biohacking techniques; and general lifestyle content related to sleep, wellness products, and holistic living. YOLO MAG is designed to engage a broad audience interested in maintaining and improving their overall well-being.

BecauseYOLO Travel: Wellness-Focused Travel Planning

Scheduled to launch in Q3 2025, BecauseYOLO Travel will provide curated travel experiences with a focus on wellness. The service will offer access to premium wellness resorts and internationally recognised spas, along with customised itineraries that prioritise mindfulness, physical activity, and longevity. In addition, the platform will feature functional health retreats that incorporate medical consultations and tailored fitness programmes. BecauseYOLO Travel is intended for travellers seeking structured, health-oriented experiences designed to support overall well-being.

Toward an Integrated Wellness Ecosystem

Through the development of BecauseYOLO Health, YOLO MAG, and YOLO Travel, Live Once Group is aiming to build a connected ecosystem that supports individual well-being-from health insights to content and travel.

