Mobile Dental Clinic Bringing Smiles To Kolkata's Most Vulnerable

MENAFN - Pressat) The Hope Foundation's (HOPE) Mobile Dental Clinic, an outreach project of Hope Hospital, set up in 2023, continues to provide free and accessible oral healthcare to some of Kolkata's most vulnerable populations including street connected children.

The project focuses on prevention and developing a sustainable model for oral healthcare delivery that can be implemented at the district level in West Bengal. Addressing the stark disparities in dental care access between urban and rural areas, it focuses on street dwellers, slum communities, and remote regions of Kolkata where organised dental services are virtually non-existent.

The fully equipped mobile clinic offers essential treatments, including dental check-ups, scaling, extractions, and fillings, to approximately 10,000 children and adults.

Why this initiative matters:



There are only 1.5 to 2.3 dentists per 10,000 people in India, leaving many underserved communities without access to proper oral healthcare

Poor oral health is linked to higher rates of missed school activities among children, affecting their overall education and future opportunities India's oral healthcare system leaves rural communities and the economically disadvantaged with limited or no access to dental services.

By creating a sustainable, district-level model for mobile dental care, HOPE is improving oral health outcomes for Kolkata's street children, slum dwellers, and rural populations-ensuring that financial constraints and geographic barriers no longer stand in the way of essential dental care.

The project provides essential dental care to 7,000 patients annually at just £4 per person, but continued support is vital to sustain the service.



The Hope Foundation (HOPE) was founded in Ireland in 1999 by Maureen Forrest. The charity works to restore basic human rights to children and families living on the streets and in the slums of Kolkata, India. The charity currently delivers 57 projects in programme areas including healthcare, education, vocational training and child protection. The UK branch of the Hope Foundation (HOPE UK) was established in 2007.

. Since 1999, HOPE has positively impacted the lives of 3 million people, including enabling 97,000 children to access education.

