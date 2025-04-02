Opus Genetics To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conference In April

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opus Genetics, Inc. (Nasdaq: IRD), a clinical-stage ophthalmic biotechnology company developing gene therapies for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases (IRDs) and therapies for other ophthalmic disorders, today announced that George Magrath, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the following upcoming investor conference in April.

Event: RBC Capital Markets Ophthalmology Conference Location: Virtual Presenter: Dr. George Magrath Date: Thursday, April 3, 2025 Time: 12:15 p.m. – 12:45 p.m. ET Format: Fireside Chat



Company management will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference. If you are interested in arranging a meeting, please contact your conference representative or send an email to ... . If available, a webcast link can be found on the Events page of the Opus Genetics' Investor website at .

About Opus Genetics

Opus Genetics is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biotechnology company developing gene therapies to treat patients with inherited retinal diseases (IRDs) and other treatments for ophthalmic disorders. The pipeline includes adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based investigational gene therapies that address mutations in genes that cause different forms of bestrophinopathy, Leber congenital amaurosis (LCA) and retinitis pigmentosa. Our most advanced investigational gene therapy program is designed to address mutations in the LCA5 gene, which encodes the lebercilin protein and is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 open-label, dose-escalation trial, with encouraging early data. BEST1 investigational gene therapy is designed to address mutations in the BEST1 gene, which is associated with retinal degeneration; we aim to obtain preliminary data from a Phase 1/2 study by the first quarter of 2026. The pipeline also includes Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution 0.75%, a non-selective alpha-1 and alpha-2 adrenergic antagonist being investigated to reduce pupil size, and APX3330, a novel small-molecule inhibitor of Ref-1, being investigated to slow the progression of non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy. Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution 0.75% is currently being evaluated in Phase 3 trials for treatment of presbyopia and reduced dim (mesopic) light low contrast vision following keratorefractive surgery. We have reached agreement with the FDA on a SPA for a Phase 3 trial to evaluate oral APX3330 for the treatment of DR. For more information, please visit .

Forward Looking Statements

