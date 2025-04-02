Lawtoolbox Agent Turns Microsoft 365 Copilot Into An AI Tool For Legal

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Designated prompt experts in the firm can customize community prompts to better accommodate their organization's needs, practice areas, and expertise. Contributors to the LawToolBox prompt community library may submit prompts that LawToolBox attributes to them to identify thought leaders in the industry. Once the LawToolBox prompt library has been customized, each legal professional in a firm can save their favorite community prompts to their Microsoft Copilot prompt gallery.

The LawToolBox team is touring the country and presenting at Microsoft's Innovation Hubs across the US and EMEA discussing this new feature, and showing how LawToolBox activates client matter containers in Microsoft 365 to provide context and to anchor Copilot queries to the relevant client matter data. LawToolBox for Microsoft 365 and its Copilot Agent has been deployed in the Microsoft Innovation Hub demo environment across the globe, so it is readily available for Microsoft Innovation Hub architects and Microsoft internal field sellers to demo. Microsoft's Corporate Vice President for Microsoft 365 Copilot Ecosystem Srini Raghavan describes LawToolBox AI for M365 here .

Copilot without LawToolBox doesn't have enough client-matter context to limit questions about your legal work to the legal data in your client matters. For example, if an attorney asks Copilot without LawToolBox for "upcoming deadlines" they might get some legal deadlines mixed in with reminders about upcoming birthdays or dentist appointments. But with LawToolBox, questions attorneys pose to Copilot are grounded in their legal client matters and the answers are relevant and help them get started working quickly. When attorneys ask Copilot with the LawToolBox agent for upcoming deadlines, the response is grounded in their legal client data, and they get a clean and contextually relevant list of their actual work deadlines.

LawToolBox has seamless integrations with leading billing systems, and DMS solutions like iManage and NetDocuments , that allow LawToolBox to automate the creation of copilot containers for client matter data in M365 from the "system of record". Legal organizations that have custom accounting solutions or case management systems that expose a database can use Microsoft Azure Logic Apps to easily create LawToolBox client matters using the robust LawToolBox API. Further, our integration partners like Centerbase, Coyote, Soluno, and SurePoint LMS (with more coming soon) can also serve as the "system record" for LawToolBox client matters.

The LawToolBox Copilot Agent requires purchase of the LawToolBox for Microsoft 365 platform and Microsoft Copilot. LawToolBox for Microsoft 365 which is an award-winning app that has the industry leading integration with the Microsoft platform. LawToolBox has built its solution around Microsoft 365 because Microsoft spends over a billion dollars a year protecting this platform. Because LawToolBox builds client matter containers in Microsoft, it is the only product in the industry that organizes and aggregates your legal calendar, files and data in the Microsoft platform. This allows your LawToolBox client matters to inherit Purview sensitivity labels and is primed to provide contextually relevant answers to questions asked in Copilot.

By seamlessly integrating with Microsoft 365 and Copilot, LawToolBox empowers law firms and legal departments to get the most out of Microsoft products they are already paying for. And with its enhanced Copilot Agent LawToolBox acts as a gateway agent for legal practices wanting to safely enhance their practice with safe and secure AI from Microsoft 365 Copilot.

LawToolBox for Copilot + Microsoft Service Providers and resellers + Legal Professionals is a win-win-win scenario:



For LawToolBox: It strengthens its position as the leading legal solution leveraging the Microsoft 365 ecosystem.

For Managed Service Providers and Resellers: They can use LawToolBox to sell to corporate legal departments which are the gateway to the rest of the organization, and internal Microsoft sales can retire some of their sales quota. For Legal Professionals: Legal professionals gain a streamlined, efficient way to use Copilot AI to safely manage their work, reducing risks and improving productivity.

"As part of our mission to integrate seamlessly with the Microsoft ecosystem, we are enhancing LawToolBox Copilot," said Carol-Lynn Grow, co-founder and COO at LawToolBox. "In this new framework, legal professionals can anchor their Microsoft Copilot with legal client matter containers in Microsoft 365 provisioned through LawToolBox." To learn more: book a demo

Press Contact: Lesly Kenney, 303-759-3572, [email protected]

About LawToolBox:

Founded in 1998, LawToolBox is a leading provider of legal calendaring and deadline management software trusted by over 8,000 law firms, corporate legal departments, and government agencies worldwide. LawToolBox offers a range of tools that help legal professionals manage court, administrative, transactional, and regulatory deadlines, activate client matters from document management and accounting software, and collaborate seamlessly with team members. LawToolBox natively integrates with Microsoft 365, including Microsoft Teams, Outlook, and SharePoint, and other leading legal software providers. LawToolBox has been recognized for its innovation and impact, winning numerous Microsoft awards, including "2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Finalist," "Best SharePoint Solution" and "Best Office Integration."

