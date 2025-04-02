'Conspiracy Against Muslims': J & K Politicians On Waqf Bill

Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday tabled the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, as proposed by a Joint Parliamentary Committee, in the Lok Sabha for consideration and passage.

Peoples Conference chairman and MLA Handwara, Sajad Lone in a post on X said that the Waqf Bill is another right wing trespass.

“Waqf by definition is the custodian of properties which are collectively owned by Muslims. It is an Islamic concept. The proposed amendment by Parliament is a blatant interference in our faith aimed at divesting rightfully custodians of their authority. Yet another right wing trespass,” he said.

Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti while speaking with reporters said that the proposed amendment in the Waqf bill is a conspiracy to target Muslims.“I don't have any expectations from the BJP government,” she said.

“From past couple of years, Muslims are being lynched, Mosques are being destroyed and graveyards are being seized,” she said.

PDP legislator Waheed Ur Rehman Para said that the Bill mirrors J&K Reorganisation Act, prioritising control over community rights.“Just like the J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019, which reorganised the state into union territories, the Waqf Bill seeks to centralise authority over community properties,” he said.

National Conference (NC) leader Justice (R) Hasnain Masoodi also opposed the Waqf Bill, stating that it is an act against the rights of Muslims and a step towards discrimination. He highlighted that the party had already made it clear that such a move should not be taken.

Masoodi questioned the government's intent behind separating a section of the population and violating their rights, arguing that no such law exists elsewhere. He stated that reforms should not come at the cost of diluting the control of Muslim society.“This Waqf Bill should not be passed,” he asserted.

Drawing parallels with the Forum Laws, Masoodi reiterated that NC's stance remains consistent, opposing any legislation that undermines the rights of specific communities. He warned that this was just the beginning of discrimination and called for an effective opposition to the bill.

“The law should be based on pluralism, respecting every individual and their rights. However, this bill disregards those principles,” he said. Masoodi stressed that NC would take every legal step to resist the bill and ensure that the voices of the affected community are heard.

He further accused the bill of targeting the Muslim majority, questioning why only one section was being singled out and institutions linked to it were being assaulted.“This is an attempt at oppression,” he stated, reaffirming his commitment to federalism, pluralism, and universal values.

