Trial Of Armenian-Origin Individuals Accused Of War Crimes Continues In Baku

A court hearing is underway at the Baku Court Complex in the criminal case against a group of individuals of Armenian origin accused of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity during Armenia's occupation of Azerbaijani territories. The trial is being held under the chairmanship of Baku Military Court Judge Zeynal Agayev, Azernews reports.

The case involves 15 individuals, including former high-ranking figures of the so-called illegal separatist entity "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic" created by Armenia in Azerbaijan's occupied lands. Among the accused are Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, and other former military and political leaders.

In the previous court session, defendant David Manukyan was questioned by the prosecution regarding specific episodes linked to the charges.

The defendants stand accused under numerous articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, covering serious crimes such as:



Crimes against peace and humanity – including planning and waging aggressive war (Article 100), genocide (Article 103), deportation and forced population transfers (Article 107), persecution (Article 109), enforced disappearances (Article 110), and torture (Article 113).

War crimes and violations of international humanitarian law – such as attacks on protected persons (Article 102), violation of the laws and customs of war (Article 115), and illegal armed formation (Article 279).

Criminal and terrorist activities – including military robbery (Article 118), willful killing (Article 120), terrorism (Article 214), financing terrorism (Article 214-1), and the creation of criminal organizations (Article 218). Additional charges also include illegal arms trafficking, illegal entrepreneurship, and acts endangering aviation security.

The accused are being tried for their roles in orchestrating and carrying out systematic crimes committed by the Republic of Armenia and its illegal structures during the occupation, targeting Azerbaijani civilians and infrastructure.

The court process is part of Azerbaijan's broader effort to hold accountable those responsible for violations of international law, human rights abuses, and acts of aggression committed during the decades-long conflict.