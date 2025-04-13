Sharjah: 1 Dead, 5 Injured In Al Nahda Building Fire Evacuated Families Waiting To Return

One person died and five sustained injuries and suffered from smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in a residential tower in Sharjah's Al Nahda area.

The deceased was a Pakistani national in his 40s, officials told Khaleej Times. Those injured in the incident are currently receiving treatment at Al Qassimi Hospital, and their condition is reported to be stable.

The Sharjah Civil Defense said the fire was reported at 11.30am. Firefighting units from multiple stations rushed to the scene, evacuated residents, and brought the fire under control.

Thick plumes of smoke were seen billowing from the building as authorities cordoned off the area to ensure public safety.

Tenants of the building are waiting for permission to return. Some were seen outside, waiting for the go-ahead from authorities to re-enter their homes.

Watch the video below:

When Khaleej Times visited the site around 4pm on Sunday, teams from various departments - including police, ambulance, and civil defense - were present. As of 5pm, firefighters were conducting cooling operations. Once completed, the site will be handed over to forensic experts from Sharjah Police to determine the cause of the fire.

Eyewitnesses said the fire broke out on the top two floors of the tower. Located opposite Sahara Centre, the building is one of the tallest in the emirate.

“We could see officials swiftly responding and managing the evacuation. Tenants are still outside, waiting in cafes and restaurants to return to their homes, which were not damaged. The cooling operation is progressing swiftly. I hope tenants will be allowed back soon,” said a café operator located a block away from the affected building.

A shop owner said several families live in the tower.

Traffic diversions remain in place around the building to facilitate emergency response efforts and ensure public safety.

Another incident of fire was reported on the day from a fruits and vegetables warehouse located in Sharjah's industrial area 15. It was brought under control, the emirate's civil defence authority said.