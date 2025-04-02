403
Kuwait Amir Receives Crown Prince, Acting PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 2 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah at Bayan Palace Wednesday morning.
His Highness also received Acting Prime Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah. (end)
