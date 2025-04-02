Attekmi Introduces Adex Enterprise And The Platforms' Redesign

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Attekmi, an AdTech company, has launched AdEx Enterprise, a new ad exchange solution, and introduced the redesign of the previously launched platforms.

- – Roman Vrublivskyi, the CEO of AttekmiLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Attekmi , an AdTech company specializing in ad exchange solutions, has released a new platform, AdEx Enterprise , and redesigned all the previously launched products.AdEx Enterprise is designed for those partners who require advanced functionality. It provides access to all the features that have been developed so far, and new functionalities, such as direct integrations and private marketplace deals, are coming soon. In addition, the AdEx Enterprise solution ensures maximum scalability, which enables businesses to extend their operations across different regions in a smooth and convenient manner.As for the range of supported ad formats, these are banner, video, audio, native, and CTV ads. The available traffic types are desktop, mobile web, in-app, and CTV. The list of targeting settings includes traffic type, ad format, ad size, connection type, device OS, and other characteristics. The minimum QPS plan is 20k for one main region.AdEx Enterprise became a logical extension of Attekmi's range of ad exchange platforms, which are as follows:AdEx Basic: an entry-level do-it-yourself platform with basic functionalities for companies that are only entering the programmatic advertising industry. The solution allows users to join the market and start earning on media trading in the shortest time possible.AdEx Plus: an extended version of the AdEx Basic platform. It provides access to additional functionalities and offers a higher QPS plan (from 20k for one main region).White Label Ad Exchange : a solution that is tailored to the individual requirements of every partner, from UI personalization to custom feature development.This way, Attekmi offers ad exchange solutions for any need and for businesses of all sizes and budgets. At the same time, AdEx Basic and AdEx Plus have certain limitations. For instance, these platforms do not support scheduled reports, traffic analyzer, SSP schain, and some other functionalities. In turn, all of them are available to AdEx Enterprise users, which makes this platform the most effective solution offered by Attekmi at the moment.Additionally, Attekmi has redesigned AdEx Basic and AdEx Plus according to users' feedback – AdEx Enterprise was released with the same updated design from the start. The goal of this major update was to make the platforms more user-friendly. The navigation became more intuitive, while the overall performance of the solutions is now faster and more responsive.To ensure easier and more effective analytics, Attekmi has also equipped the solutions with the following widgets:A new widget providing data on regions, ad formats, and traffic types: with the help of this data, the platform's users can identify media trading opportunities and adjust their strategies accordingly (for instance, by prioritizing the most profitable formats).A new and extended profit widget divided into the supply-side and demand-side categories: it allows clients to identify SSPs and DSPs that drive the highest profit. Then, by focusing on these platforms, clients can increase the revenue their ad exchanges bring.The design updates have already received positive feedback – users appreciated the implemented changes and new opportunities. Since Attekmi considers the experience of its partners its number one priority, new updates and features can be expected in the near future.In addition to ad exchange solutions, Attekmi offers a variety of services to meet the diverse needs of its partners:Custom AdTech development: the Attekmi team can build a unique AdTech solution according to the client's needs (for instance, a demand- or supply-side platform).Ad Ops outstaffing: Attekmi can train an expert to handle the ad operations of a specific business.AdTech and Ad Ops training: Attekmi provides both individual and team training on programmatic advertising, ad serving technologies, and other topics.

