EU-UK BORDER COSTS SURGE, CLEARBORDER REPORT WARNS

LONDON, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- British businesses are facing soaring border costs and mounting delays, with some abandoning UK-EU supply chains altogether, according to a new report published today by the international trade consultants, clearBorder.

The State of the Border report, based on the experiences of 900 businesses across the UK, France, and Germany, warns that the post-Brexit border has become significantly worse over the last twelve months, with 64% of firms reporting increases in fees and delays.

As the UK and EU negotiate a supposed 'reset' in relations, the report's authors found consistently poor experience for businesses from the UK, France and Germany, with many bearing higher costs and enduring delays.

The report found that:



Almost 3 in 5 businesses have experienced significant delays

Border costs have risen adding to costs for UK, French and German businesses

German businesses remain most optimistic about trade recovery, despite reporting some of the worst border experience

French businesses are the most pessimistic, and are particularly concerned about increased domestic instability All three countries anticipate improvements in EU/UK trade. UK businesses were more optimistic about trade with the US than French and German counterparts

The report builds on more than three years of research conducted in the UK. Today's report includes businesses in Germany and France, to offer valuable insights into how businesses are navigating the complexities of cross border trade.

As countries ready themselves for US tariffs, the research highlights how businesses respond as trade becomes more complex. Many are adapting, with investment in software, staff and automation.

"The numbers speak for themselves," says Christopher Salmon, CEO and Founder of clearBorder. "Over four years of research we have seen no improvement in the performance of the border. What has improved about businesses' experience is down to them investing, adapting and growing in confidence.

"This year we can see that French and German businesses' experience is similar - sometimes worse. As the UK government and EU negotiate, they should recognise that a better border benefits both sides.

"That means investment: investment in automation, trade facilitation and cooperation over data. That would bring huge gains - without the need to challenge any negotiating red lines."

Nevertheless, organisations across the three countries surveyed remain optimistic that they can adapt to border difficulties, and most have reported that they have made at least one change to their operations in the past year.

Note to journalists

The State of the Border report is published by clearBorder.

Data comes from more than 900 respondents surveyed in January – February 2025, from organisations across 22 sectors in the UK, Germany and France.

In-depth interviews were also conducted with 11 decision-makers at 10 businesses with direct experience of using the UK border. Interviews were conducted online and lasted 30-45 minutes.

You can access the full report here

About clearBorder

clearBorder provides advice, consultancy and insights for long-term strategic and robust planning to assist seamless trade across international borders. This is underpinned by practical and real-world expertise and experience from our independent team of international trade specialists.

From problem identification to solution implementation, specific and immediate challenges to longer-term futureproofing, we help clients maximise efficiency and to continue competing and growing in international markets.

clearBorder is the trusted partner needed to help navigate an increasingly complex world. With highly tuned supply chains, heightened security risks, political uncertainty, and global turbulence having an ever-greater impact on imports and export controls, being reactive is not enough. We not only deliver the 'so what?' but proactively help answer the 'what next?' and 'what if?'

Logo -

SOURCE Clear Border Ltd

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED