Municipal And Urban Development Department To Support Women Entrepreneurs In Andhra Pradesh

MENAFN - KNN India)In a major step toward empowering women and boosting the urban economy, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Department of Andhra Pradesh is fast-tracking plans to create sustainable livelihoods for women.

This initiative is in line with Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu's ambitious vision to establish one lakh women entrepreneurs by 2025.

As a part of this drive, the MAUD Department has set a clear target: to facilitate the development of 30,000 women-led enterprises across towns and cities in the state.

A special focus will be placed on women residing in TIDCO housing complexes, where opportunities will be created through the establishment of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

To support these efforts, the Urban Poverty Alleviation wing has identified vacant plots in 163 urban colonies. These plots will soon house livelihood centres designed to offer skill training and business development support.

These centres aim to equip women with the tools they need to launch and manage their own businesses.

From tailoring units to food processing and tech-enabled services, a range of business models are currently being evaluated based on their profitability, sustainability, and feasibility in the local market.

By blending training, infrastructure, and support, the initiative hopes to not only create jobs but also empower women to become self-reliant entrepreneurs.

With groundwork already in progress, the MAUD Department's mission is poised to bring a transformative change to urban livelihoods in Andhra Pradesh.

