Football: Boca Juniors Extend Group A Lead In Argentina's Primera Division

Buenos Aires (Argentina), April 13 (IANS) Boca Juniors extended their lead at the top of Argentina's Primera Division Group A standings on Saturday with a 3-1 away win over Belgrano. Former Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo gave his side the lead in the 38th minute with a first-time effort from 12 yards before Lucas Menossi equalized with a close-range header.

The visitor regained the lead through Kevin Zenon's powerful finish on the counterattack and Carlos Palacios put the result beyond doubt with a low left-footed volley 14 minutes from time, reports Xinhua.

The result left Boca at the top of the 15-team Group A with 29 points from 13 games, three points clear of second-placed Argentinos Juniors. Belgrano is 12th, 15 points further back.

Elsewhere in Argentina's top-flight on Saturday, Barracas Central edged to a 1-0 home victory over Tigre and San Lorenzo prevailed 1-0 at home to Atletico Tucuman.

The 2025 Argentine Primera División is the 135th season of top-flight professional football in Argentina. The league season began on January 23 and will end on December 14, 2025. Thirty teams compete in the league: twenty-eight returning from the 2024 season as well as two promoted teams.

Boca Juniors is the second most successful football club in Argentina with 35 Primera Division titles, three behind archrivals River Plate. They have finished runners-up on 22 occasions. Racing is the third most successful team in Argentina football with 18 Primera Division titles.

and Luciano Lollo scored first-half goals as Newell's Old Boys eased to a 2-0 home win over Boca Juniors in Argentina's Primera Division, handing Boca their last defeat.

Herrera struck in the fifth minute with a left-footed finish into the far corner following Carlos Gonzalez's headed pass. Lollo doubled the lead on the stroke of halftime by nodding home after a perfectly executed Ever Banega set piece.

The hosts controlled just 22% of possession and completed only 170 passes compared to Boca's total of 568. But despite laying siege to Newell's goal, Boca was unable to find a way past goalkeeper Keylor Navas. The former Costa Rica international kept out several scoring chances, including a penalty attempt from former Paris Saint-Germain teammate Edinson Cavani.