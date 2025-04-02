Letpot Releases Smart EC Meter: Redefining The Hydroponic Gardening Experience

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Say goodbye to guesswork-LetPot offers an intelligent way to manage your hydroponic nutrients

HONG KONG, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart gardening brand LetPot has announced the launch of its latest innovation-the Smart EC Meter , a game-changing monitoring device for desktop hydroponic systems. Unlike traditional meters that require constant cleaning after every use, the LetPot EC Meter features a lasting corrosion-resistant probe and app integration, allowing users to monitor nutrient concentration (EC levels) and water temperature in real time with ease and precision.









LetPot EC Meter has a universal probe-pod design that fits seamlessly into most hydroponic systems in the market. Its probes are coated with a triple-layer of silver, gold, and nickel plating, making them resistant to corrosion and oxidation caused by nutrient solutions. This ensures long-lasting accuracy in data readings, which are conveniently displayed both on the device's screen and via the companion app.



With the support of the LetPot app, even beginners can confidently grow thriving plants. The app provides optimal nutrient concentration recommendations, which can be applied with just one tap. If the EC meter detects any deviation in EC levels or temperature, it will immediately alert users through both the device and mobile app. This ensures your hydroponic garden remains in an ideal growing environment, boosting plant growth and maximizing yields.



Additionally, the device is equipped with a smart algorithm to detect water shortages, offering users of other traditional hydroponic systems by providing real-time water level monitoring and remote notifications.



Beyond monitoring EC levels and temperature, the LetPot EC meter supports an optional external water pump to enhance oxygenation within the water reservoir, promoting healthier root development. This innovative feature was born out of LetPot's close collaboration with its user community, combining user insights with practical design to deliver a highly functional and user-friendly product.



“We've always stayed connected with our users-they're like our product managers,” said Rex, LetPot's co-founder and marketing manager.“It was their feedback that inspired the creation of the ECT. We noticed many users struggled with knowing when to add nutrients. Traditional solutions were either overly expensive industrial-grade monitors or affordable but unreliable EC pens. So, we thought-why not develop a practical, accurate, and affordable solution? By focusing solely on EC and temperature monitoring, we stripped away unnecessary functions to deliver exactly what users need.”



As a rising brand in the gardening industry, LetPot is always trying to fix the long-standing pain points in traditional gardening with technological innovation. True to its slogan, "Grow smarter, harvest better," the company continues to create practical and innovative products that cater to real users' needs. The LetPot EC Meter is now available on LetPot official website and Amazon , with plans to expand its availability to major global marketplaces and retail outlets.



About LetPot:



LetPot is dedicated to smart indoor gardening solutions since 2019, the company has been revolutionizing traditional gardening with intelligent technology by introducing smart hydroponic growing systems, automatic watering devices, grow lights, and smart planters, catering to both indoor and outdoor gardening needs. LetPot's products are available on platforms on both Amazon.com and as well as directly through its official website.

