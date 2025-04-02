Doha Islamic Finance Conference To Draw Wide Participation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The 11th Doha Islamic Finance Conference, set to take place in Doha on April 8, 2025, has attracted wide participation of Islamic finance experts, representatives from government entities, international organizations, financial and academic institutions specializing in economics, finance, and technology.

The event will showcase the latest developments and innovative insights, with a strong focus on future trends at the local, regional, and global levels.

It aims to advance Islamic finance by fostering global dialogue among experts, researchers, and decision-makers while exploring how advanced technologies can unlock new opportunities to enhance the sector's resilience and sustainability.

Under the patronage of Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, the 11th Doha Islamic Finance Conference will be held under the theme“Integration of Blockchain and AI: The Future of Islamic Finance.” Organised by Bait Al Mashura Finance Consultations, the conference is supported by the official sponsorship of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI), the strategic partnership of Dukhan Bank, the diamond sponsorship of General Directorate of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, and the bronze sponsorship of Qatar Financial Centre (QFC).

The Inaugural session will feature a keynote address by Prof Dr. Koutoub Moustapha Sano, Secretary General of the International Islamic Fiqh Academy, alongside esteemed speakers, including Sheikh Muhammed bin Hamad bin Jassim Al Thani, Executive Board Member and Managing Director of Dukhan Bank, Strategic Partner; Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Muhammed bin Ghanem Al Thani, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs; and Prof. Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al Sulaiti, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of Doha Islamic Finance Conference.

Prof. Dr. Abdul Qader Jeddi, Professor of Fiqh and its Principles at Qatar University's College of Sharia and Islamic Studies, will explore decentralised AI and deriving Shari'ah rules and end results. Meanwhile, Dr. Umar A Oseni, Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Arbitration Centre in Turkiye will examine the legal framework for embracing the integration of blockchain and AI by Islamic banks.

Additionally, Dr. Mourad Boudaia, Professor of Fiqh and its Principles at Qatar University's College of Shariah and Islamic Studies, and Dr. Mourad Ouzzani, Research Director at the Qatar Computing Research Institute at Hamad Bin Khalifa University, will discuss applications for integrating the blockchain and AI by Islamic banks. Furthermore, Dr. Mohamed Sharif, Professor of Economics and Islamic Finance at Imam Muhammad ibn Saud Islamic University in Saudi Arabia, will highlight the role of decentralised AI in enhancing the efficiency of Islamic banks.

Dr. Tarek Yahya Mohammed Al kebsi, Statistician specialising in evaluation and economic studies in Qatar, and Paul Dawalibi, CEO of Holodeck Ventures, will explore the current state of the blockchain-based gaming market and its growth prospects. Prof Dr. Manal Al Saedi, Professor of Fiqh at the College of Shari'ah and Islamic Studies at Umm Al Qura University in Saudi Arabia, will discuss Shari'ah rules and regulations for electronic games and e-sports, while Ilman Shazhaev, Founder and CEO of Dizzaract Games Studio, will share his insights on the opportunities and challenges of electronic games investments for Islamic finance institutions. Ahmad Shadid, Founder of O.XYZ, will highlight the deployment of electronic games and eSports for Charitable Activities.