Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tickets Available For Michael Bublé's Debut Concerts In Qatar

2025-04-02 03:05:11
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Visit Qatar has announced that general ticket sales are now open for Michael Bublé's upcoming concerts in Doha, taking place on May 23 and 24, 2025 at Al Mayassa Theatre, Qatar National Convention Centre.

Michael Bublé is set to take the stage in Qatar for the very first time, bringing his world-renowned performance to fans. His highly anticipated concerts are a highlight of Qatar's vibrant annual events calendar, which showcases an exciting lineup of cultural and entertainment experiences throughout the year.

Tickets are now available for purchase through Virgin Megastore and Platinumlist at and

