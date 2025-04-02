403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Oil Price Up 44 Cents To USD 78.43 Pb
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 2 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went up by 44 cents to USD 78.43 per barrel on Tuesday as oppose to USD 77.99 pb last Friday, said Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Wednesday.
The prices of the Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate at the global markets had decreased by 28 cents for each benchmarks, settling them respectively at USD 74.49 pb and USD 71.20 pb. (end)
km
The prices of the Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate at the global markets had decreased by 28 cents for each benchmarks, settling them respectively at USD 74.49 pb and USD 71.20 pb. (end)
km
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment