MDA Space Ltd.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:34 AM EST - MDA Space Ltd. : And SatixFy Communications Ltd, a leader in next-generation satellite communication solutions based on in-house-designed chipsets, today jointly announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which MDA Space will acquire all outstanding shares of SatixFy in an all-cash transaction for US$2.10 per share. The transaction, which represents an equity value for SatixFy of approximately US$193 million (approximately C$278 million), is expected to further enhance the end-to-end satellite systems offering of MDA Space as demand for next generation digital satellite communications continues to accelerate. MDA Space Ltd. shares T are trading down $1.31 at $26.18.
