Bhutan To Host South Asian Bodybuilding Championships

KABUL (Pajhwok): Bhutan will host the 15th edition of the South Asian Bodybuilding and Fitness Championship, the Afghanistan Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation (ABFF) said on Tuesday.

In a statement on its Facebook page, the ABFF noted that Afghan athletes have yet to confirm their participation due to a lack of financial sponsorship.

Afghanistan's presence in the competition is considered highly significant, as the country has consistently been a top contender in previous editions.

Over the past 14 tournaments, Afghanistan has won the championship title three times, finished as the runner-up three times, and secured third place multiple times.

The ABFF emphasized the importance of Afghan participation, highlighting the country's strong track record in the regional bodybuilding scene.

