403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Information Services Corporation
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:40 AM EST - Information Services Corporation : Today reiterated its recommendation to shareholders to Reject and Do Not Tender their shares to the amended tender offer from offshore entity Plantro Ltd. The recommendation comes after the Special Committee of directors appointed by ISC's Board of Directors, reviewed the Mini-tender, with the benefit of advice from external advisors. Information Services Corporation shares T are trading unchanged at $26.80.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment