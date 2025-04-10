Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Information Services Corporation

Information Services Corporation


2025-04-10 03:18:30
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:40 AM EST - Information Services Corporation : Today reiterated its recommendation to shareholders to Reject and Do Not Tender their shares to the amended tender offer from offshore entity Plantro Ltd. The recommendation comes after the Special Committee of directors appointed by ISC's Board of Directors, reviewed the Mini-tender, with the benefit of advice from external advisors. Information Services Corporation shares T are trading unchanged at $26.80.

MENAFN10042025000212011056ID1109416034

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search