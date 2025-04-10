Tom Whooley Promoted To Senior Vice President And Commercial Banker At INB-Champaign
In addition to managing an expanding portfolio, Whooley has been instrumental in supporting INB's market share growth in the Champaign area. He is actively involved in local events and nonprofit organizations, including the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce and Rotary Club, helping to increase INB's visibility and impact in the region.
"Tom's leadership and deep roots in the community have helped us strengthen our presence in Champaign," said John Wilson, Senior Vice President and Chief Lender at INB. "His ability to build trust and collaborate across teams is a great example of how we deliver value to our clients."
About INB
INB, N.A. is a privately owned national bank. Founded in 1999 in Springfield, IL, the bank offers both personal and commercial banking products and wealth services in Central Illinois. The bank also provides commercial banking services in Missouri and Florida.
SOURCE INB, N.A.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment