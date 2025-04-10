Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tom Whooley Promoted To Senior Vice President And Commercial Banker At INB-Champaign

2025-04-10 04:31:01
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Whooley joined INB in 2017 and brings over two decades of experience in commercial banking. He has played a pivotal role in building and maintaining long-term client relationships while collaborating closely with INB teams across retail, mortgage, treasury, and wealth. His relationship-first approach and strong communication skills have been key drivers in helping clients and the bank grow together.

In addition to managing an expanding portfolio, Whooley has been instrumental in supporting INB's market share growth in the Champaign area. He is actively involved in local events and nonprofit organizations, including the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce and Rotary Club, helping to increase INB's visibility and impact in the region.

"Tom's leadership and deep roots in the community have helped us strengthen our presence in Champaign," said John Wilson, Senior Vice President and Chief Lender at INB. "His ability to build trust and collaborate across teams is a great example of how we deliver value to our clients."

About INB
INB, N.A. is a privately owned national bank. Founded in 1999 in Springfield, IL, the bank offers both personal and commercial banking products and wealth services in Central Illinois. The bank also provides commercial banking services in Missouri and Florida.

