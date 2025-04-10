Zillow And Exp Announce Consumer-First Commitment To Real Estate Transparency

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Zillow's listing standards outline how Zillow is implementing the National Association of Realtors Clear Cooperation policy on our platform. These standards state that a listing publicly marketed to any buyer must be in the MLS and published on Zillow as well as other sites that receive MLS feeds. We believe a listing available online anywhere consumers can see it must be online everywhere listings are displayed. Additionally, listings that don't meet these standards won't be published on Zillow and Trulia for the life of the listing. This policy is designed to ensure both consumers and agents have equitable, timely access to real estate information - supporting and protecting a more open and competitive housing market.

"eXp will always take a position that protects consumers first, that's non-negotiable. We're deeply committed to giving our clients the most transparent, comprehensive access to property listings in the market. Our new agreement with Zillow ensures that every eXp Realty listing has maximum visibility, creating a more efficient, trustworthy, and open marketplace," said Leo Pareja, CEO of eXp Realty. "This partnership is about delivering value and building trust, two things that matter more than ever in today's rapidly evolving real estate landscape. By tapping into Zillow's massive consumer reach, eXp agents are positioned to serve more people and create more opportunity. At the end of the day, this is a strategic move that reflects our relentless commitment to innovation, agent empowerment, and delivering excellence for our clients."

"It's simple: sellers want exposure, and buyers deserve access," said Errol Samuelson, chief industry development officer at Zillow. "When all buyers don't have the same access to home listings - and are forced to navigate barriers, possible bias and incomplete inventory – it undermines consumer trust and weakens the market. From day one, Zillow has focused on unlocking real estate information for all. Zillow is committed to empowering brokerages and agents who are dedicated to raising the bar for access. This is why we invest in software and tech tools for real estate professionals, and why we stand up policies that move the industry forward - not back."

Zillow and eXp Realty encourage other industry leaders - brokerages, MLSs, and tech platforms alike - to commit to transparent practices prioritizing access for all consumers and agents, not just a select few.

