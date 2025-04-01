Bamboo Insurance Partners With Incline P&C Group To Expand Home Insurance Options In California

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Leveraging technology and data, Bamboo has been a solution for thousands of Californians since 2018. With this partnership, Bamboo and Incline are well-positioned to help more customers navigate the complexities of property insurance while delivering on a promise to provide transparent, reliable, and customer-centered solutions.

“The Bamboo team takes great pride in finding solutions that meet the needs of our customers in these difficult times.”

Post thi

"The challenges facing the California insurance market are undisputed. The Bamboo team takes great pride in finding solutions that meet the needs of our customers in these difficult times," said John Chu, CEO of Bamboo Insurance. "This partnership will provide affordable insurance coverage for hundreds of thousands of Californians in the coming years. At Bamboo, we want California to know that we were here before the crisis, have remained open, and are committed to being a solution in future – we are here for good. The Incline partnership is a major step forward in delivering on that commitment."

"Incline is excited to partner with Bamboo, an industry leader with vast experience in the homeowner's space," said Incline President and CEO Chris McClellan. "Such characteristics pair well with our team's experience, underwriting discipline and premier risk management expertise. We look forward to a long and productive partnership."

California homeowners can start their quote by visiting bambooinsurance or by calling (833) 922-6266. Independent agents can learn more about offering the product by emailing [email protected].

About Bamboo Insurance

Bamboo Insurance is a modern, customer-focused insurance provider dedicated to simplifying the insurance experience. While we leverage technology as a tool to streamline processes, our true difference lies in our commitment to being a human-first company. We take the time to understand our customers' needs, offer transparent solutions, and provide a personal touch in everything we do. Bamboo is a Managing General Agency licensed to sell property-casualty insurance products; NPN 18657046; CA License #0M31082. Through a customer-centered approach, Bamboo is transforming the way people think about and interact with their insurance.

For more information, visit .

About Incline Property & Casualty Group

Incline P&C Group is privately owned and operated with an exclusive focus on the program insurance market. Incline has a team of over 90 employees; headquartered in Austin, TX with offices in Dallas, TX. Incline's executive team's experience and expertise combined with effective underwriting discipline and risk management enables Incline to carry an A- (excellent) rating from AM Best and Financial Size Category of VIII. For more information on Incline P&C Group, visit .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Tess Shoe

Sr. Communications Manager | Bamboo Insurance

[email protected]

SOURCE Bamboo Insurance