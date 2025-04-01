Fiatgate Introduces 'Exchange As A Service' (Eaas), Lowering Barriers For Crypto Entrepreneurs

STOCKHOLM, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FiatGate (product of Blockchain Reaction ), a leading provider of white-label crypto wallet and exchange solutions, announced their 'Exchange as a Service' (EaaS) solution. This new pricing and service model simplifies and reduces the cost of launching a fully branded crypto exchange, making it more accessible than ever for entrepreneurs worldwide.

Clients can now deploy a professional, fully customized crypto exchange without purchasing a full platform license upfront. This shift has cut initial setup costs by nearly 50%, significantly lowering the barrier to enter the crypto exchange market.

A key advantage of the FiatGate platform is its non-custodial structure, which means entrepreneurs do not need a financial services license (VASP, EMI, MSB or similar) to operate. The built-in, fully licensed on/off-ramp providers ensure seamless fiat-to-crypto transactions, supporting major payment networks such as SWIFT, SEPA, FPS, ACH, Fedwire, VISA, Mastercard, Apple Pay, and Google Pay.

“With EaaS, we've eliminated major financial and technical hurdles, enabling more businesses to enter the crypto space effortlessly,” said Mikael Magnusson, CEO of Blockchain Reaction.“Now, launching a compliant, fully functional crypto exchange is faster, easier, and more cost-effective than ever before.”

To experience FiatGate's capabilities firsthand, users can instantly log in at FiatGate without the hassle of complicated registrations. Simply enter an email address, receive a secure access link, and start exploring.

About FiatGate

FiatGate is a premier provider of white-label crypto wallet and exchange solutions , offering secure, scalable, and fully customizable platforms. Designed for entrepreneurs aspiring to enter the crypto market, FiatGate seamlessly integrates cutting-edge technology with regulatory compliance, enabling smooth and secure fiat-to-crypto transactions.

