Rismedia Announces 2025 Power Broker Rankings

NORWALK, Conn., April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The top 1,000 real estate firms ranked in RISMedia's 37th Annual Power Broker Report have been released.

RISMedia's 2025 Power Broker Report is based on the results of its longstanding annual survey of the nation's leading brokerage firms. Companies are primarily ranked according to 2024 sales volume and secondarily by transaction.

The report reflects a challenging year in residential real estate with the top 1,000 firms collectively reporting a more than $100B increase in sales volume year-over-year, despite 23,000-plus fewer collective transactions, a clear indicator of rising prices and scant inventory.

"Despite the continued challenges reflected in this year's report, Power Broker sentiment slants toward optimism for the remainder of the year-although continued positivity depends on a lot of unknown factors," said John Featherston, CEO and founder of RISMedia. "While brokers have embraced the historic changes the industry experienced last year, they remain uncertain about what lies ahead."

The firms listed on the 2025 Power Broker Report will be honored at RISMedia's Annual Awards Gala to be held in conjunction with RISMedia's CEO & Leadership Exchange, Sept. 3-5 in Washington, D.C.

About RISMedia

For more than 40 years, RISMedia has provided the residential real estate industry with news, insights and business development strategies through its flagship publication, Real Estate magazine, and RISMedia. RISMedia specializes in groundbreaking and award-winning journalism, premium content, such as reports and webinars, Premier membership and events including RISMedia's CEO Exchange, Real Estate's Rocking in the New Year and RISMedia's Annual Awards Gala.

