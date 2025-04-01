Answering The Moral Call To Protect Children

Executive Director Beth Wilbur

SideBar - New Tile

Legal Talk Network

MCL 50th Logo

The Colleges of Law

CASA's mission is to train and support community volunteers who advocate for abused or neglected children placed in foster care and juvenile justice systems.

- Beth Wilbur, CASA Executive DirectorMONTEREY/SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SideBar podcast on The Legal Talk Network welcomes Beth Wilbur, Executive Director of CASA of Monterey County. CASA, short for“Court Appointed Special Advocates”, mission is to train and support community volunteers who advocate for abused or neglected children and youth placed in the foster care and juvenile justice systems. Her topic for the episode published Tuesday morning, April 1, 2025, is“The Moral Call to Protect Children!”After a long career in the corporate world, Beth Wilbur decided she would serve children as the Executive Director of Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Monterey County. In this episode of SideBar, she discusses the incredible work that CASA volunteers do to support children in the foster care system and how they change lives through their efforts. She describes her motivation as a moral call to protect children.Cohost Jackie Gardina noted,“Beth is a team leader with demonstrated accomplishments in defining strategy and guiding organizations to success. She is known as a collaborative leader known for leading teams dedicated to producing high-quality work and creating an effective organizational culture based on communication, innovation, inclusion, mutual support, and accountability.”This year, CASA of Monterey County celebrates 30 years of advocating for children in foster care. Since 1995, their dedicated Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs) have provided unwavering support, guiding children through the complexities of the foster care and juvenile justice systems. These passionate volunteers ensure children receive the care, education, healthcare, and therapeutic services they deserve. CASA of Monterey County is part of a national organization that has 939 state and local programs in 49 states. It reflects the work of almost 80,000 volunteers serving more than 200,000 children annually.Cohost Mitch Winick pointed out that Beth is a nonprofit leader and community builder who uses her corporate experience to address the challenges facing CASA and other community organizations that are dedicated to helping at-risk children and youth. Her previous experience was serving as the Director of Courseware Portfolio Management at Pearson Education, the world's largest educational publisher where she directed a team of editors, built an international network of science educators, and created, managed and sustained a national conference devoted to promoting innovation in undergraduate biology instruction.A long-time resident of Monterey County, Beth founded the Linda Davis Society and was an executive sponsor of the San Francisco Women in Learning and Leadership program. Drawing on her earlier career experience in non-profit arts management in Boston, where she was Executive Director for Boston's Baroque Orchestra, she also served as the publicist for Performance Carmel at the Sunset Center in Carmel, California.To listen to Beth Wilbur's SideBar season three episode with law deans Jackie Gardina and Mitch Winick, hear previous episodes, read our blog, learn about future guests, and to contact the co-hosts with ideas, comments, or questions, go to .

Mitchel Winick

MONTEREY COLLEGE OF LAW

+18315824000 ext.

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.