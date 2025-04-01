Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Sports-Themed Display (ALL-2794)

PITTSBURGH, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an attractive display that would express an individual's enthusiasm and love for various sports," said an inventor, from Warner Robins, Ga., "so I invented the SPORTS MEMORABILIA RACK. My design would offer a great gift for the athlete or sports fan in any family or circle of friends."

The patent-pending invention provides an attractive display/novelty item for sports fans and athletes. In doing so, it can be easily displayed on a desk, nightstand, mantle, etc. As a result, it could express an individual's enthusiasm for sports. It also could provide a unique and thoughtful gift option. The invention features an eye-catching design that is easy to display and enjoy so it is ideal for sports fans and athletes. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-ALL-2794, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

