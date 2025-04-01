Erie Insurance Survey Reveals That 14% Of Americans Have Fallen Asleep Behind The Wheel

Whether driving is in the plans or not, the Centers for Disease Control recommends that adults get, on average, at least seven hours of sleep per night. Unfortunately, according to ERIE's survey, a large percentage of Americans are not hitting that threshold. More than half (54%) of Americans are reportedly sleeping less than seven hours, with roughly 11% getting four or less hours of sleep. The largest percentage of respondents (43%) reported averaging five-to-six hours nightly. Insufficient sleep can lead to impaired thinking, decreased alertness, and increased drowsiness, among other problems.

Increased drowsiness can impact the ability to focus, think clearly, respond quickly, and perform daily tasks. And behind the wheel, that is a dangerous combination. A driver's inability to focus on and be aware of other road users impairs their ability to brake or swerve promptly. With an average car weighing 4,100 pounds (EPA ), a sleepy driver can quickly turn a car into a dangerous weapon.

The ERIE survey additionally identified those times of day when drivers are the most fatigued and likely to be involved in an accident. According to survey results, Americans are most tired while driving during late-night hours. Between 10 p.m. to 3 a.m., 42% of respondents reported feeling the most tired. The next most dangerous time was during the early hours of the morning between 3 a.m. and 10 a.m. when 23% of responding drivers reported feeling the drowsiest.

Drivers are more tired during these timeframes because driving at night disrupts the body's circadian rhythm which governs sleep and wakefulness and is highly sensitive to light cues. Driving during darkness, when the body expects to sleep, throws this rhythm off balance, resulting in fragmented sleep and persistent drowsiness.

Staying Awake Behind the Wheel

For many Americans, driving isn't just a commute; it's a job requirement. In fact, the ERIE survey revealed a quarter of Americans (25%) note that driving is a core responsibility of their jobs. This encompasses a wide range of professions, from gig economy workers delivering food and taxi drivers to long-haul truckers, all of whom face the challenge of staying alert on the road, regardless of their sleep patterns.

Despite feeling drowsy, drivers participating in the ERIE survey reported attempting to stay awake while driving through several methods. These include:



Consume a caffeinated beverage (63%)

Turn up the music ( 62%)

Roll down the window/cool the car down ( 58% ) Talk to someone on the phone (28%)

Notably, many drivers do take a rest break (59%) – potentially saving themselves and others from the dangers of drowsy driving. Although the actions above might refresh a driver temporarily, they also might create more of a distraction. Women are more likely to participate in the distracting action of talking on their cell phones (32%) compared to men (23%). ERIE cautions against using a cell phone while driving and recommends taking a break to rest.

The National Sleep Foundation recommends the following steps to get better sleep before hitting the road:



Spend time in bright light during the day

Exercise regularly

Eat meals at consistent times

Avoid heavy meals, nicotine, caffeine, and alcohol before bed

Wind down before bed with a consistent routine Put devices down before bed

Why are Americans Not Sleeping?

Sleep is crucial for overall health. Yet, nearly half of ERIE survey participants (48%) reported struggling to get enough rest. This widespread sleep deficit stems from various sources, including stress related to personal or family life (52%), anxiety over current events (42%), excessive social media use (24%), and the demands of parental duties (14%).

Americans spend an average of five hours and 16 minutes per day on their phones (Harmony Healthcare IT ). Over 20% of a day is spent looking at a cell phone screen – that does not include the time spent looking at a computer, television, or tablet screen. The blue light waves from screens can interfere with sleep, as prolonged exposure signals the brain to remain alert, leading to inadequate rest and daytime drowsiness. Erie Insurance recommends putting the devices away an hour before bed to allow your body to unwind and adapt to the body's natural circadian rhythm.

The surge in stress and anxiety since the COVID-19 pandemic, fueled by constant exposure to news and social media, poses a risk to drivers. Erie Insurance acknowledges the importance of staying informed but urges individuals to prioritize sleep, as sleep deprivation can severely impair driving abilities.

To help decrease stress and improve sleep, ERIE recommends the following strategies:



Meditate – Spending five minutes a day meditating can promote calmness and decrease stress. Meditating before bed can calm the brain and prepare the body for sleep.

Exercise – Regular exercise releases endorphins that can boost mood and improve sleep.

Balanced diet – A well-balanced diet helps regulate mood and energy levels.

Spend time with loved ones – Spending time with loved ones can reduce feelings of isolation and increase mood leading to a happier life and less stress.

Reduce screen time – Reducing screen time allows the brain to unwind and prepare to sleep. Reduced screen time also limits time exposed to stressors including social media. Create a sleep routine – A regular sleep routine allows the body to recognize signs preparing it for rest leading to better sleep overall.

Erie Insurance is dedicated to promoting safe driving practices and encourages individuals to prioritize their well-being. By adopting healthy sleep habits and recognizing the dangers of drowsy driving, communities can collectively make roads safer. ERIE recommends the public share this information and take action to ensure a safer future for all.

Survey Methodology

This survey was conducted online by Falls & Co. on behalf of Erie Insurance from Feb 21 through Feb 24, 2025, among a nationally representative sample of 1,000 U.S. residents ages 18 and older who self-reported they held a current driver's license. Falls established the sampling quotas, designed the questionnaire, tabulated the survey responses, and managed the overall project. Falls used SightX (New York, N.Y.) to administer the survey via the internet, including mobile devices to U.S. panels who met the key demographic criteria. Our results are statistically weighted for age and U.S. Region to align the sample distribution with U.S. population characteristics per 2023 ACS 1-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau and 2022 estimates from the USDA Economic Research Service. This technique was used to mitigate the effects of oversampling that can occur when using online survey panels.

