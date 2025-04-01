VACATIONS BY RAIL® UNVEILS TOP NEW TRAVEL EXCURSIONS FOR 2026 AND EARLY BOOKING OFFERS

Premier Rail Provider Offers All New Rail and Cruise Journeys Across Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America, with Special Limited Time Offerings to Book Now

CHICAGO, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vacations By Rail® , a premier small group and independent tour operator and the trusted authority on rail, is thrilled to announce a selection of all new excursions as part of their early booking offers launching for 2026. Due to an overwhelming interest in escorted tours, as well as exploring new countries from a fresh perspective, Vacations By Rail® has expanded its offerings to include a plethora of travel opportunities across the globe.

These new vacation packages are expanding Vacations By Rail's® offerings in River Cruising, as well as leaning into growth trends in New Zealand and Australia, and providing bucket-list worthy winter excursions to explore the Canadian Rockies. Eager travelers are invited to book these new tours as part of the Early Booking Offer of up to $500 off per person on 2026 river cruises, worldwide destinations, and winter tours.

New 2026 River Cruise Offerings:

Paris, Provence & the Elegant Rhône : Experience the romance and charm of Paris, Provence, and the Elegant Rhône River on this exquisite rail and cruise vacation. From the iconic landmarks of Paris to the picturesque villages of Provence, this journey promises an unparalleled blend of elegance, culture, and natural beauty.

Exclusive Golden Douro : Sail through the heart of Portugal on the Exclusive Golden Douro cruise. After a sunset cruise from Porto, the five-star MS Estrela sails into the Douro Valley, visiting Lamego Cathedral, Castelo Rodrigo, Salamanca, and Mateus Palace. Enjoy dinner at a traditional quinta and a flamenco performance.

New 2026 Worldwide and Winter Travel Offerings:

Australia & New Zealand : Explore the wonders of Australia and New Zealand on this comprehensive tour. From the bustling cities to the breathtaking natural landscapes, this journey offers a perfect blend of adventure, culture, and relaxation, showcasing the best these countries have to offer.

India's Golden Triangle & Oberoi Hotels : Discover the magic of India's Golden Triangle with the added luxury of Oberoi Hotels. This exclusive tour takes guests through Delhi, Agra, and Jaipur, offering unparalleled comfort and elegance while exploring India's rich history and vibrant culture.

The Canadian in Winter : Following the successful launch of the winter-themed Alaska Northern Lights and Winter Nights tour in 2025, Vacations By Rail is excited to introduce The Canadian in Winter Tour, where guests can adventure through Canada's breathtaking snowscapes aboard the iconic Canadian train, visiting vibrant Vancouver, majestic Jasper, and picturesque Banff while staying in luxurious Fairmont hotels for a premium excursion through the Rockies.

About Vacations by Rail

Vacations By Rail® is a premier small group and independent tour operator and the trusted authority on rail. Vacations By Rail offers adventurers a complete range of itineraries, including the largest selection of independent rail vacations, escorted rail tours, and rail and cruise vacations. Vacations By Rail is part of UK-based Great Rail Journeys, an award-winning tour operator with 50 years of experience designing global train vacations. The Great Rail Journeys family of brands, which also includes Rail Discoveries, is backed by Duke Street Private Equity. For additional information on Vacations By Rail and its collection of rail tours, visit .

