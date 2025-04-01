The OG Goodyear Blimp Is Back

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The company's iconic airship is being re-wrapped with a black and silver color scheme, including a vintage Goodyear logo on the sides and a reappearance of the blue and yellow Goodyear "house flag" that donned the side of the company's earliest blimps. The new design is intended to surprise and delight fans of the Goodyear Blimp and serve as a visual representation of the airship's 100-year history that will spark conversations about this significant milestone throughout the remainder of the year. Goodyear's other blimps will maintain their current blue and yellow design.

"Bringing back the look of Goodyear's first branded blimp is a fitting tribute as we mark our 100th anniversary," said Laura Duda, Goodyear's senior vice president and Chief Communications Officer. "The vintage design pays homage to the rich history of the Goodyear Blimp and is intended to evoke a sense of nostalgia and excitement among our fans as we celebrate this year."

The vintage wrap process takes several weeks to complete. Once applied, Wingfoot One will make its first public appearance this year dressed as Pilgrim, and Goodyear wants fans to guess where it will show up first.

Goodyear Blimps have a long history of making aerial appearances at the biggest events, from the World Series to the Olympics and Academy Awards. Fans are encouraged to tag @GoodyearBlimp on social media with their best guess and follow the accounts for hints along the way.

Celebrating 100 Years

Goodyear recognizes June 3, 2025, as the official date of the blimp's 100th anniversary. Goodyear Blimp fans can participate in this exciting milestone by following along with the blimp's 100+ city tour on GoodyearBlimp and on social media to watch for opportunities to see the larger-than-life icon up close as it travels the country for aerial appearances throughout the year.

Fans can also enter for a chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime passenger flight experience through the "Buy for a Chance to Fly" sweepstakes. The three winners selected will receive a blimp flight certificate for two passengers redeemable at any of Goodyear's three U.S. airship bases (Carson, California; Pompano Beach, Florida or Akron, Ohio) along with a $3,000 voucher for travel and accommodations. From Jan. 1 through April 10, 2025, fans interested in winning a flight are encouraged to purchase tires on Goodyear or through Goodyear's Auto Service or Just Tires network and enter the sweepstakes via a form on Goodyear (no purchase necessary, terms and conditions apply).*

A media kit, including still images and a time lapse video of the vintage wrap application is available here . For more images of the blimp throughout history, details about its milestone moments and more information about the 100th anniversary celebrations, please see the Blimp 100th Anniversary press kit and media gallery .

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear (NASDAQ: GT ) is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 68,000 people and manufactures its products in 53 facilities in 20 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to .

*No purchase necessary. One entry per person. Official Rules available at Goodyear .

