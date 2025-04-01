Peptide Synthesis Market Research 2025-2035: Over 75 Firms Now Offer Peptide Therapeutics API Manufacturing Services Globally - Peptide API Manufacturing Market Remains Fragmented Yet Competitive

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Peptide Synthesis Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035, by Type of Peptide Synthesis Method, Type of Chemical Synthesis, Contract Manufacturing Organization Size and Key Geographical Regions" report has been added tooffering.

The global peptide synthesis market is estimated to grow from USD 2.8 billion in the current year to USD 5.1 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period, till 2035

Owing to enhanced metabolic stability, higher affinity, and biological target specificity, peptide therapeutics have emerged as a promising modality in the past few years. It is worth highlighting that more than 80 peptide programs have been approved by different regulatory agencies across the globe. In addition, more than 630 clinical trials are currently evaluating several peptide therapeutics for the treatment of a wide range of diseases. This demonstrates the extensive development efforts being undertaken by various stakeholders in this domain.

However, peptide synthesis is associated with several challenges that have prompted pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to outsource key operations. At present, over 75 industry players are offering a wide range of peptide synthesis services, including formulation development, large scale production, analytical / regulatory support, process development, validation batches, packaging and labeling, pre-formulation and custom peptide synthesis.

As drug developers invest more in these innovative therapies, the peptide synthesis market is anticipated to expand further. Moreover, owing to the healthy early-stage pipeline, growth in this domain is expected to continue in the long term as well.

Currently, the Chemical Synthesis Method Occupies the Largest Share of the Peptide Synthesis Market

Based on the types of peptide synthesis methods, the global peptide synthesis market is segmented into chemical synthesis method and non-chemical synthesis method. It is worth highlighting that, owing to several benefits, such as flexibility, scalability, ease of implementation and cost-effectiveness, majority of the current peptide synthesis market is captured by the chemical synthesis method. This trend is likely to remain the same in the forthcoming years.

Currently, Solid Phase Peptide Synthesis Occupies the Largest Share of the Peptide Synthesis Market

Based on the type of chemical synthesis method, the global peptide synthesis market is segmented into solid phase peptide synthesis, liquid phase peptide synthesis, and hybrid phase peptide synthesis. It is worth highlighting that the solid phase peptide synthesis market is likely to witness substantial growth in the coming decade. This can be attributed to the fact that the solid phase peptide synthesis method offers numerous advantages, such as rapid formation of linear peptides, simple purification and cost-effectiveness.

Small Contract Manufacturers Segment is the Fastest Growing Segment of the Peptide Synthesis Market

Based on the company size, the peptide synthesis market is segmented into small, mid-sized, and large contract manufacturers. It is anticipated that small contract manufacturers are likely to grow at a higher CAGR in the forthcoming years.

Europe Accounts for the Largest Share of the Market

Based on key geographical regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world. Majority of the share is expected to be captured by players based in Europe. It is worth highlighting that over the years, the market in Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world is expected to grow at a higher CAGR.

Peptide Synthesis Market: Key Insights

The report delves into the current state of the peptide synthesis market and identifies potential growth opportunities within the industry. Some key findings from the report include:



Currently, over 75 companies claim to offer peptide therapeutics contract API manufacturing services in order to cater to the rising demand for peptide API based drugs, across the globe.

The market landscape is highly fragmented, featuring the presence of both new entrants and established players in different geographical regions; close to 50% of such contract manufacturers are large companies.

Majority of players offer generic peptide API manufacturing using the chemical synthesis method; further, 60% of the peptide synthesis service providers offer API manufacturing with more than one type of peptide synthesis method.

In pursuit of gaining a competitive edge, peptide therapeutics contract API manufacturers are actively upgrading their existing capabilities and enhancing their service portfolios to establish a strong foothold in the domain.

The growing interest of developers in peptide-based therapeutics is evident from the rise in partnership activity; more than 30% of the deals were inked specifically for peptide API manufacturing.

In order to meet the rising demand for peptide APIs, service providers have made elaborate investments to expand their existing capacities and capabilities; this trend is most pronounced in Germany and the US.

In the last decade, over 600 clinical trials, enrolling close to 200 thousand patients suffering from a myriad of disease indications, have been registered across the globe to evaluate the efficacy of peptide-based drugs.

Since peptide-based drugs are being used progressively for the treatment of various diseases, the demand is indubitably rising and expected to grow at an annualized rate of over 7% in the near future.

The global installed peptide manufacturing capacity is spread across various geographies; majority of the capacity is installed in the production plants located in Asia-Pacific and Europe. The projected opportunity for peptide therapeutics contract service providers is likely to be well distributed across different segments; currently, close to 40% of the contract manufacturing opportunity is captured by Europe.

Some Key Players in the Peptide Synthesis Market include:



AmbioPharm

CPC Scientific

Creative Peptides

CSBio

Bachem

BCN Peptide

CordenPharma

Senn Chemicals

PolyPeptide

Auspep

Chinese Peptide Company

Hybio Pharmaceuticals

Peptide Institute ScinoPharm

Primary Research Overview

The opinions and insights presented in this study were influenced by discussions conducted with multiple stakeholders. The research report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following industry stakeholders:



Chief Business Officer, Senior Director of Scientific Affairs and Technical Marketing, Ascendia Pharmaceuticals

Vice President, Peptides, Almac

Chief Financial Officer, NUMAFERM

Senior Manager, Peptide Business Project Leader, Sekisui XenoTech Founder and Owner, Previtalica

