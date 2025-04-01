Palak Tiwari Talks About Adopting A Pet On Sets Of ‘The Bhootnii’

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 1 (IANS) Actress Palak Tiwari, who is known for her work in the music video of the superhit song 'Bijlee Bijlee', has shared that she and director Sidhaant Sachdev adopted a dog while shooting for the film 'The Bhootnii'.

The sets of the film were filled with pranks, laughter, and nonstop fun. Palak and Sidhaant shared an unexpected bond with a little puppy who became an inseparable part of their journey.

In a behind-the-scenes revelation, Palak shared the touching experience, as she said, "It was a comedy film, so every day on set was really fun, and the overall vibes were brilliant”.

The actress shared the energy was infectious, with endless jokes, playful scares, and a team that felt like family. But amidst all the excitement, something truly special happened.

She further mentioned,“Sidhaant Sir and I adopted a dog while filming, and we fell in love with the dog. It was a very sweet, beautiful puppy”.

The canine quickly became the heart of the set, wandering between takes, playfully interrupting scenes, and bringing a new kind of joy to the cast and crew. Whether it was curling up beside them during breaks or curiously watching the actors rehearse, his presence added warmth to their filming days.

However, as the shoot neared its end, an unexpected tragedy struck. "Towards the end of the schedule, he sadly passed away. He had a very rare condition”, Palak shared, her voice filled with emotion. The sudden loss left the entire team heartbroken, especially Palak and Sidhaant, who had grown incredibly attached to their furry friend.

Despite the sorrow, they choose to cherish the love and happiness the puppy brought them. "Even though his time with us was short, he gave us so much love. He'll always be a part of 'The Bhootnii' for us”, the actress added.