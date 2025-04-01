403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait, NATO... 21 Years Of Successful Partnership
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) News report by Amna Al-Shemmari
KUWAIT, April 1 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait celebrates today the 21st anniversary of its proclamation as a non-NATO strategic ally to the United States of America.
Kuwait earned this designation, April 1, 2004, for its pivotal role in supporting security, stability in the region and the world. Washington's move bolstered further the close Kuwaiti-US relations and crowned historic ties dating back to 1951 when the first US consulate was opened in the Gulf country.
Declaring Kuwait as a strategic ally of a non-member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to the United States followed a visit to the US by the late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah in September 2003.
With this designation, Kuwait became entitled to acquire modern military technology, engage in a permanent partnership with the US with prerogatives and preference in trades and cooperation in the economic and scientific realms.
The historic Kuwaiti-US relations, first established in early 19th century, have been growing through joint task committees and groups for cooperation at the levels of defense, security, education, economy, consular, custom and border security in addition to the close coordination regarding global affairs.
Kuwait became a strategic ally to the US due to its efforts for cementing security, stability and de-escalating tension in the Middle East, narrowing the gulf among nations regarding regional and international crises.
The capacity that has mirrored its pivotal role in safeguarding regional and international peace and security reflects its efforts for information coordination with the US, along with its humanitarian and relief role that earned it, as well, the UN designation as the international center of humanitarian action, in 2014, thus enhancing its role as an advocate of global peace.
Kuwait is among 18 states that enjoy special treatment by the US due to the strategic alliance. The designation dates back to the era of the former president Ronald Reagan, 1987. In 2022, Qatar and Columbia were declared strategic allies to the US and Egypt was granted the special status in 1987. At the Gulf level, Bahrain was the first regional country to be accorded with the special status.
Kuwait, throughout the years, has played a crucial role for diplomatic mediation among warring nations. It has committed itself to the security and stability in the Middle East and the world, sparing no effort in aiding countries suffering from famine, crises, strifes and internal warfares.
The relations between Kuwait and the NATO, since it joined the Istanbul Cooperation Initiative (ICI) in June 2004, have been growing steadily, hosting in 2006 a meeting of the NATO board, under the theme, "The NATO and the Gulf states, facing joint challenges through the Istanbul Cooperation Initiative."
In 2012, Kuwait proposed during a NATO meeting in Brussels hosting and operating the regional center of the Istanbul Initiative in Kuwait.
In 2014, it joined the Partners Program for Individual Cooperation, which was held and adopted in 2014. It also hosted the consultative political groups' meetings in 2015 and 2018, and the NATO board meeting marking the 15th anniversary of the international cooperation initiative in December 2019.
In 2016, Kuwait and the NATO signed "the treaty for passing military forces," and in January 2017, the NATO regional office was inaugurated in Kuwait.
In 2024, Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya visited Washington to partake in a gathering marking the NATO 75th anniversary, held on the alliance summit margins.
NATO assistant secretary general for political and security affairs, Boris Ruge, visited Kuwait in May 2024 on a mission aimed at beefing up the NATO regional office's potentials and overhauling it to turn into a center for effective personnel training. (end)
as
KUWAIT, April 1 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait celebrates today the 21st anniversary of its proclamation as a non-NATO strategic ally to the United States of America.
Kuwait earned this designation, April 1, 2004, for its pivotal role in supporting security, stability in the region and the world. Washington's move bolstered further the close Kuwaiti-US relations and crowned historic ties dating back to 1951 when the first US consulate was opened in the Gulf country.
Declaring Kuwait as a strategic ally of a non-member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to the United States followed a visit to the US by the late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah in September 2003.
With this designation, Kuwait became entitled to acquire modern military technology, engage in a permanent partnership with the US with prerogatives and preference in trades and cooperation in the economic and scientific realms.
The historic Kuwaiti-US relations, first established in early 19th century, have been growing through joint task committees and groups for cooperation at the levels of defense, security, education, economy, consular, custom and border security in addition to the close coordination regarding global affairs.
Kuwait became a strategic ally to the US due to its efforts for cementing security, stability and de-escalating tension in the Middle East, narrowing the gulf among nations regarding regional and international crises.
The capacity that has mirrored its pivotal role in safeguarding regional and international peace and security reflects its efforts for information coordination with the US, along with its humanitarian and relief role that earned it, as well, the UN designation as the international center of humanitarian action, in 2014, thus enhancing its role as an advocate of global peace.
Kuwait is among 18 states that enjoy special treatment by the US due to the strategic alliance. The designation dates back to the era of the former president Ronald Reagan, 1987. In 2022, Qatar and Columbia were declared strategic allies to the US and Egypt was granted the special status in 1987. At the Gulf level, Bahrain was the first regional country to be accorded with the special status.
Kuwait, throughout the years, has played a crucial role for diplomatic mediation among warring nations. It has committed itself to the security and stability in the Middle East and the world, sparing no effort in aiding countries suffering from famine, crises, strifes and internal warfares.
The relations between Kuwait and the NATO, since it joined the Istanbul Cooperation Initiative (ICI) in June 2004, have been growing steadily, hosting in 2006 a meeting of the NATO board, under the theme, "The NATO and the Gulf states, facing joint challenges through the Istanbul Cooperation Initiative."
In 2012, Kuwait proposed during a NATO meeting in Brussels hosting and operating the regional center of the Istanbul Initiative in Kuwait.
In 2014, it joined the Partners Program for Individual Cooperation, which was held and adopted in 2014. It also hosted the consultative political groups' meetings in 2015 and 2018, and the NATO board meeting marking the 15th anniversary of the international cooperation initiative in December 2019.
In 2016, Kuwait and the NATO signed "the treaty for passing military forces," and in January 2017, the NATO regional office was inaugurated in Kuwait.
In 2024, Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya visited Washington to partake in a gathering marking the NATO 75th anniversary, held on the alliance summit margins.
NATO assistant secretary general for political and security affairs, Boris Ruge, visited Kuwait in May 2024 on a mission aimed at beefing up the NATO regional office's potentials and overhauling it to turn into a center for effective personnel training. (end)
as
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment