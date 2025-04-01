403
Vale Partners With Blackrock-Backed GIP In $1 Billion Brazilian Renewable Energy Shift
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazilian mining giant Vale confirmed a $1 billion renewable energy partnership with Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) in an April 1 statement.
The deal transfers 70% ownership of Vale's Aliança Energia unit to the BlackRock-controlled fund, securing Vale's access to competitively priced clean power while freeing capital for core operations.
GIP gains control of 2,189 MW of renewable assets, including six hydro plants and three wind farms across Minas Gerais, Ceará, and Rio Grande do Norte states.
The $1 billion transaction gives GIP majority control of Aliança's portfolio, which includes Latin America's 766 MW Sol do Cerrado solar complex. Vale retains 30% ownership and locked-in electricity rates fixed in U.S. dollars until 2030.
This insulates operations from inflation and currency swings. This builds on Vale's 2024 purchase of Cemig GT's 45% Aliança stake for $540 million, consolidating its renewable strategy ahead of schedule.
Under the agreement, Vale maintains sufficient renewable energy to cover all Brazilian operations through 2030. The miner achieved 100% renewable power in Brazil last year, eliminating indirect CO2 emissions two years early.
Vale's Renewable Energy Partnership and Strategic Shift
Global operations now run on 88.5% renewables, with full conversion targeted by 2030. GIP's $170 billion infrastructure expertise positions Aliança for potential expansion into Brazil's growing green energy market.
The partnership arrives as Brazilian renewables attract global capital. Chinese firms like State Grid already control 17% of national wind capacity. Vale's deal follows earlier interest from Casa dos Ventos and China Three Gorges Brasil, reflecting intense competition for stable energy assets.
For Vale, the move advances a decarbonization roadmap targeting 33% emissions cuts by 2030 and net-zero by 2050. CEO Gustavo Pimenta called the deal“critical for maintaining cost leadership while reducing environmental impact.”
Analysts note it mirrors broader industry shifts as miners divest non-core energy holdings while securing long-term supply. Regulatory approvals pending, the venture will manage Aliança's 11 facilities, including the Risoleta Neves hydro plant.
Vale's energy costs now stabilize at pre-deal levels, with GIP assuming operational risks. The arrangement follows Vale's October 2024 hydrogen partnership with Green Energy Park. It underscores its dual focus on emissions reduction and steel sector innovation.
Brazil's renewable sector continues drawing foreign investment, leveraging abundant solar and wind resources. Vale's strategic pivot highlights how industrial giants are rebalancing asset ownership against climate commitments, setting precedents for energy-intensive industries worldwide.
