Duos Technologies Group Reports 4Th Quarter And FY 2024 Results
|Date:
|Monday, March 31, 2025
|Time:
|4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)
|U.S. dial-in:
|877-407-3088
|International dial-in:
|201-389-0927
|Confirmation:
|13751912
Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time of the conference call. An operator will register your name and organization.
If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact ... .
The conference call will be broadcast live via telephone and available for online replay via the investor section of the Company's website here .
About Duos Technologies Group, Inc.
Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOT), based in Jacksonville, Florida, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Duos Technologies, Inc., Duos Edge AI, Inc., and Duos Energy Corporation, designs, develops, deploys and operates intelligent technology solutions for Machine Vision and Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) applications including real-time analysis of fast-moving vehicles, Edge Data Centers and power consulting. For more information, visit , and .
Forward- Looking Statements
This news release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Company's financial results and estimates and business prospects that involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements relate to future events and typically address the Company's expected future business and financial performance. The forward-looking statements in this news release relate to, among other things, information regarding anticipated timing for the installation, development and delivery dates of our systems; anticipated entry into additional contracts; anticipated effects of macro-economic factors (including effects relating to supply chain disruptions and inflation); timing with respect to revenue recognition; trends in the rate at which our costs increase relative to increases in our revenue; anticipated reductions in costs due to changes in the Company's organizational structure; potential increases in revenue, including increases in recurring revenue; potential changes in gross margin (including the timing thereof); statements regarding our backlog and potential revenues deriving therefrom; and statements about future profitability and potential growth of the Company. Words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "plan," "aim," "will," "may," "should," "could," "intend," "estimate," "project," "forecast," "target," "potential" and other words and terms of similar meaning, typically identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, the Company's ability to generate sufficient cash to continue and expand operations, the competitive environment generally and in the Company's specific market areas, changes in technology, the availability of and the terms of financing, changes in costs and availability of goods and services, economic conditions in general and in the Company's specific market areas, changes in federal, state and/or local government laws and regulations potentially affecting the use of the Company's technology, changes in operating strategy or development plans and the ability to attract and retain qualified personnel. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of risks, uncertainties and factors is not exclusive. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors is contained in the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, recent Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other filings filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are available at the SEC's website, The Company believes its plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions. No assurance, however, can be given that the Company will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations. Indeed, it is likely that some of the Company's assumptions may prove to be incorrect. The Company's actual results and financial position may vary from those projected or implied in the forward-looking statements and the variances may be material. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any forward-looking statement is based, except as required by law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the Company or other matters attributable to the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above.
|DUOS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|For the Years Ended
|December 31,
|2024
|2023
|REVENUES:
|Technology systems
|$
|2,252,357
|$
|3,618,022
|Services and consulting
|5,028,528
|3,853,176
|Total Revenues
|7,280,885
|7,471,198
|COST OF REVENUES:
|Technology systems
|2,818,078
|4,352,247
|Services and consulting
|3,993,592
|1,810,070
|Total Cost of Revenues
|6,811,670
|6,162,317
|GROSS MARGIN
|469,215
|1,308,881
|OPERATING EXPENSES:
|Sales and marketing
|2,138,431
|1,493,309
|Research and development
|1,531,390
|1,812,951
|General and administration
|7,782,920
|9,449,187
|Total Operating Expenses
|11,452,741
|12,755,447
|LOSS FROM OPERATIONS
|(10,983,526
|)
|(11,446,566
|)
|OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES):
|Interest expense
|(286,114
|)
|(7,159
|)
|Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
|245,980
|0
|Gain on extinguishment of warrant liabilities
|379,626
|0
|Other income, net
|(120,423
|)
|212,007
|Total Other Income (Expenses), net
|219,069
|204,848
|NET LOSS
|$
|(10,764,457
|)
|$
|(11,241,718
|)
|Basic and Diluted Net Loss Per Share
|$
|(1.39
|)
|$
|(1.56
|)
|Weighted Average Shares-Basic and Diluted
|7,736,281
|7,204,177
|DUOS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|December 31,
|December 31,
| 2024
| 2023
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS:
|Cash
|$
|6,266,296
|$
|2,441,842
|Accounts receivable, net
|403,441
|1,462,463
|Contract assets
|635,774
|641,947
|Inventory
|605,356
|1,526,165
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|176,338
|184,478
|Note Receivable, net
|-
|-
|Total Current Assets
|8,087,205
|6,256,895
|Inventory - non current
|196,315
|-
|Property and equipment, net
|2,771,779
|726,507
|Operating lease right of use asset - Office Lease
|4,028,397
|4,373,155
|Financing lease right of use asset - Edge Data Centers
|2,019,180
|-
|Security deposit
|500,000
|550,000
|OTHER ASSETS:
|Equity Investment - Sawgrass APR Holdings LLC
|7,233,000
|-
|Intangible Asset, net
|9,592,118
|-
|Note Receivable, net
|-
|153,750
|Patents and trademarks, net
|127,300
|129,140
|Software development costs, net
|403,383
|652,838
|Total Other Assets
|17,355,800
|935,728
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|34,958,677
|$
|12,842,285
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Accounts payable
|$
|969,822
|$
|595,634
|Notes payable - financing agreements
|17,072
|41,976
|Accrued expenses
|373,251
|164,113
|Operating lease obligations - Office Lease -current portion
|798,556
|779,087
|Financing lease obligation - Edge Data Centers - current portion
|367,451
|-
|Notes payable, net of discount - related parties
|1,758,396
|-
|Contract liabilities, current
|11,805,018
|1,666,243
|Total Current Liabilities
|16,089,566
|3,247,053
|Contract liabilities, less current portion
|11,016,134
|-
|Operating lease obligations - Office Lease, less current portion
|3,867,042
|4,228,718
|Financing lease obligation - Edge Data Centers, less current portion
|1,724,604
|-
|Total Liabilities
|32,697,346
|7,475,771
|Commitments and Contingencies (Note 12)
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|Preferred stock: $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 authorized, 9,441,000 shares available to be designated
|Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock, $10 stated value per share,
|-
|-
|500,000 shares designated; 0 and 0 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively,
|convertible into common stock at $6.30 per share
|Series B convertible preferred stock, $1,000 stated value per share,
|-
|-
|15,000 shares designated; 0 and 0 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024
|and December 31, 2023, respectively, convertible into common stock at $7 per share
|Series C convertible preferred stock, $1,000 stated value per share,
|-
|-
|5,000 shares designated; 0 and 0 issued
|and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively,
|convertible into common stock at $5.50 per share
|Series D convertible preferred stock, $1,000 stated value per share,
|1
|1
|4,000 shares designated; 1,299 and 1,299 issued
|and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively,
|convertible into common stock at $3.00 per share
|Series E convertible preferred stock, $1,000 stated value per share,
|30,000 shares designated; 13,500 and 11,500 issued
|and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively,
|14
|12
|convertible into common stock at $2.61 and $3.00 per share, respectively,
|Series F convertible preferred stock, $1,000 stated value per share,
|5,000 shares designated; 0 and 0 issued
|and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively,
|-
|-
|convertible into common stock at $6.20 per share
|Common stock: $0.001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized,
|8,922,576 and 7,306,663 shares issued, 8,921,252 and 7,305,339
|8,921
|7,306
|shares outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively
|Additional paid-in-capital
|76,777,856
|69,120,199
|Accumulated deficit
|(74,368,009
|)
|(63,603,552
|)
|Sub-total
|2,418,783
|5,523,966
|Less: Treasury stock (1,324 shares of common stock
|at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023)
|(157,452
|)
|(157,452
|)
|Total Stockholders' Equity
|2,261,331
|5,366,514
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
|34,958,677
|$
|12,842,285
|DUOS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|For the Years Ended
|December 31,
|2024
|2023
|Cash from operating activities:
|Net loss
|$
|(10,764,457
|)
|$
|(11,241,718
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|2,161,722
|550,201
|Stock based compensation
|108,981
|710,047
|Stock issued for services
|165,000
|143,065
|Amortization of debt discount related to warrant liabilities
|184,002
|-
|Fair value of warrant liabilities
|(245,980
|)
|-
|Gain on settlement of warrant liabilities
|(379,626
|)
|-
|Amortization of operating lease right of use asset - Office Lease
|344,757
|316,776
|Amortization of lease right of use asset - Edge Data Centers
|50,820
|-
|Provision for credit losses, accounts receivable
|76,037
|-
|Provision for credit losses, note receivable
|161,250
|-
|Write off of inventory
|126,703
|-
|Changes in assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|982,985
|1,955,800
|Note receivable
|(7,500
|)
|(153,750
|)
|Contract assets
|6,173
|(216,225
|)
|Inventory
|52,700
|(97,804
|)
|Security deposit
|50,000
|50,000
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|414,091
|744,771
|Accounts payable
|374,188
|(1,694,756
|)
|Accrued expenses
|209,138
|(289,209
|)
|Operating lease obligation - Office Lease
|(342,206
|)
|(232,007
|)
|Lease obligation - Edge Data Centers
|22,055
|-
|Contract liabilities
|2,760,480
|708,245
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(3,488,687
|)
|(8,746,564
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchase of patents/trademarks
|(9,535
|)
|(69,327
|)
|Purchase of software development
|-
|(527,896
|)
|Purchase of fixed assets
|(1,831,763
|)
|(496,686
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(1,841,298
|)
|(1,093,909
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Repayments on financing agreements
|(430,855
|)
|(520,529
|)
|Repayment of finance lease
|-
|(22,851
|)
|Proceeds from notes payable, related parties
|2,200,000
|-
|Proceeds from warrant exercises
|899,521
|-
|Proceeds from common stock issued
|3,544,689
|-
|Stock issuance cost
|(220,183
|)
|(25,797
|)
|Proceeds from shares issued under Employee Stock Purchase Plan
|166,265
|230,400
|Proceeds from preferred stock issued
|2,995,002
|11,500,000
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|9,154,439
|11,161,223
|Net increase in cash
|3,824,454
|1,320,750
|Cash, beginning of year
|2,441,842
|1,121,092
|Cash, end of year
|$
|6,266,296
|$
|2,441,842
|Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:
|Interest paid
|$
|3,865
|$
|7,159
|Taxes paid
|$
|20,126
|$
|29,085
|Supplemental Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities:
|Debt discount for warrant liability
|$
|625,606
|$
|-
|Notes issued for financing of insurance premiums
|$
|434,883
|$
|487,929
|Transfer of inventory to fixed assets
|$
|545,091
|$
|-
|Intangible asset acquired with contract liability
|$
|11,161,428
|$
|-
|Equity Investment - Sawgrass APR Holdings LLC
|$
|7,233,000
|$
|-
|Right of use asset and liability for Edge Data Centers
|$
|2,070,000
|$
|-
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at
This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.CONTACT: Contacts Corporate Fei Kwong Director, Corporate Communications Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOT) 904-652-1625 ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment