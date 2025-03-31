MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) data-text="HGC and CAHK Jointly Organize the "ICT Open Day" for 2025 World Telecommunication and Information Society Day Hong Kong" data-link=" and CAHK Jointly Organize the "ICT Open Day" for 2025 World Telecommunication and Information Society Day Hong Kong" class="whatsapp" Encouraging students to leverage innovative technologies to enhance social equality Continuing the mission of nurturing ICT talent

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 31 March 2025 -, a fully-fledged ICT service provider and network operator with extensive global coverage, has once again co-organized the 'ICT Open Day' with Communications Association of Hong Kong (CAHK). Held last Saturday (29 March), the event opened up the 24x7 Cybersecurity Research and Operations Center (CROC) located in Cyberport to 34 secondary school students and teachers, allowing them to witness firsthand the applications and practices of advanced cybersecurity solutions that were showcased. The event also allowed the Group to continue honoring its commitment to nurturing the next generation of ICT talent by offering career talks and one-on-one counseling. Consequently, the students gained greater clarity in education and career opportunities, enabling them to better prepare for setting their personal goals.HGC has fully championed this year's 'ICT Open Day' theme 'Enhance Equality in Our Society with AI in Communications'. Its cybersecurity team welcomed the students and teachers from Po Leung Kuk Yao Ling Sun College, S.K.H. Chan Young Secondary School, and Hong Kong Baptist University Affiliated School Wong Kam Fai Secondary and Primary School, gave them an in-depth tour of CROC. Moreover, the team helped the visitors explore the application of AI in cybersecurity solutions. During the visit, the cybersecurity experts demonstrated the Center's most advanced protection technology 'Fusion Armor' monitoring system, highlighting its powerful features, which include attack simulations, vulnerability scanning, AI-driven threat detection, incident response plan reviews, and dark web monitoring. This experience helped the students understand the importance of AI in creating a cybersecure environment that fosters equality and inclusivity in society. By learning about the various operational and functions of the CROC, the students have not only gained insights into how innovative technologies can promote social equality, but also are more aware of the need to promote social responsibility and equity with the application of innovation and technology.With the rapid development of innovative technologies, ICT professionals are playing an important role in solidifying Hong Kong's status as a global ICT hub, and therefore HGC has remained committed to nurturing ICT talent. HGC firmly believes in the power of future innovators and thus the Group's human resources representatives shared insights into the ICT industry ecosystem, employment guidelines, and career opportunities, explaining the possibilities within the ICT field from various aspects at the 'ICT Open Day'. They also offered professional, practical, and specific advice; conducting one-on-one consultations, answering questions about further studies, resume writing, interview tips, and more helping the students establish a solid foundation for pursuing their career goals., said, 'HGC is delighted to participate once again in 'ICT Open Day' as this meaningful event allows us to engage with future elites. Through this gathering, we are able to showcase the Group's capabilities as a leading telecommunications operator and fully-fledged ICT service provider, while at the same time helping students understand how to leverage emerging innovative technologies to promote positive societal development. For example, our 'Fusion Armor' monitoring system at the CROC has been upgraded to the highest security standards, ensuring 24x7 cybersecurity protection for enterprises. HGC is committed to nurturing local ICT talent and hopes that with our expertise, industry familiarity, and unique insights, we can effectively navigate future developmental trends in this field, making Hong Kong an international ICT hub for emerging talent.'The World Telecommunication and Information Society Day Hong Kong is organized by CAHK. The 'ICT Open Day' is one of its key events, and is aimed at raising awareness and interest in ICT among the youth and academic communities.Hashtag: #HGC

About HGC Global Communications Limited

HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC) is a leading Hong Kong and international telecom operator and ICT solution provider. The company owns an extensive network and infrastructure in Hong Kong and overseas and provides various kinds of services. HGC has 20 global offices and staff presence in 33 cities worldwide. It provides telecom infrastructure service to other operators and serves as a service provider to corporate and households. The company provides full-fledged telecom, data centre services, ICT solutions and broadband services for local, overseas, corporate, SME and mass markets. HGC owns and operates an extensive fibre-optic network, five cross-border telecom routes integrated into tier-one telecom operators in mainland China and connects with hundreds of world-class international telecom operators. The company is committed to further investing and enriching its current infrastructure and, in parallel, adding on top the latest technologies and developing its infrastructure services and solutions. In 2019, HGC Group completed the acquisition of Macroview Telecom Limited (Macroview), a leading digital technology solution and managed services provider. The addition of Macroview further accelerates HGC Group's digital transformation path and positioning as a pioneering ICT and digital services leader. HGC is a portfolio company of I Squared Capital, an independent global infrastructure investment manager focusing on energy, utilities, transport, social infrastructure, digital infrastructure, and environmental infrastructure in North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia.

