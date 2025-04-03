403
Apple Achieves USD3.3 Trillion Market Value
(MENAFN) Apple retained its position as the most valuable company in the world on Monday, with a market capitalization of USD3.3 trillion, nearly 50 years after its establishment.
Despite the recent fluctuations in technology stocks, largely driven by trade policy uncertainties in the United States, Apple’s stock price surged by 28 percent in 2024.
The company's valuation, which was USD2.6 trillion in March 2023, grew to USD3.3 trillion by this past Monday.
Founded on April 1, 1976, in a garage in California, Apple has evolved into one of the most influential firms worldwide. It is recognized for popularizing accessible devices and revolutionizing consumer technology.
Apple was created by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak, along with Ronald Wayne with the “Apple I” computer and a goal of “creating user-friendly computers.” In early 1977, the company officially incorporated under the name “Apple Computer.”
In 1984, the debut of the “Macintosh” transformed the personal computing scene, introducing a graphical user interface along with mouse support. Apple’s 2001 release of the “iPod” disrupted the music industry and changed the way users interacted with digital content.
